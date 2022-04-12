State, UAM team up on forestry scholarship

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the University of Arkansas at Monticello have partnered to offer a $4,000 per semester scholarship to draw students to study forestry.

"The whole idea is so that we can attract more young people to forestry careers," State Forester Joe Fox said Monday. Fox is director of the forestry division.

The goal is to attract more workers into the Arkansas forestry division, particularly effective communicators who are excited about forestry, said Michael Blazier, dean of the College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources at the university.

The Forester for the Future scholarship started in 2021 and provides the funding to one student who is passionate about forestry. The student will also qualify for an internship with the forestry division.

Shylee Head of Mena is the first person to receive the scholarship and is wrapping up her first year studying at the university. A year after being awarded the scholarship, the freshman experienced her first prescribed burn exercise with 16 other students in her class March 28 on 20 acres in the West Block Forest, which is part of the University of Arkansas at Monticello's forestland adjacent to the campus.

The fire targeted loblolly pines and the area was divided into four units with groups of five or six students assigned to each unit implementing fire plans they had written. They practiced ignition and implemented their fire plan based on weather and site conditions.

The students had been planning the burn since January, with safety in mind, studying elevation levels, temperature, wind, humidity and fuels on the land like deadwood and pine needles, and visiting the site before the burning exercise.

"The challenge in our group is that we had several big trees down that we couldn't burn," Head said in a university news release Friday. "It would have made the fire way too hot, and too big of a fire to control, so we had to plan around that. We studied lots of weather precautions."

"I've never been on a controlled burn before," she said. "I was at the ignition point. But for this fire, I moved further up to where they started the head fire. It was really, really hot. I was backing up far as I could."

The university often holds prescribed burns on its forestland adjoining the campus.

Prescribed burns are a management tool used in wildfire prevention. Fire already occurs in nature, but controlled fires are a way to clear leaf litter and underbrush and allow seeds to produce new trees.

Mohammad Bataineh, associate professor at the forestry college, led the classroom in planning for the class's burning exercise. A core fire class is taught every spring and in most years, culminates in a prescribed burn to give students hands-on experience.

"Fire is a core course in the curriculum," Bataineh said in the release. "Fire management is used in wildlife habitat, timber resources management, and used in restoration ecology. Fire is the building block that we use to teach natural resource management at this college."

One to three prescribed burns are conducted each time the course is offered, typically in spring. The next burn exercise will be in spring 2023, Bataineh said.

About 300,000 acres in Arkansas undergo prescribed burns each year, Bataineh said.

To reduce the possibility of catastrophic wildfires, 50 to 60 individuals have been trained each year for the past 25 to 30 years via collaboration of state natural resource agencies under the Arkansas Prescribed Fire Council, Bataineh said.

"Prescribed fire is an effective tool in reducing hazardous fuels and maintaining fire-adapted communities." Bataineh said.

The University of Arkansas at Monticello is the only institution in Arkansas that offers an accredited four-year degree in forestry.

The scholarship is funded by the state Department of Agriculture's Forestry division with proceeds from timber sales throughout the year from Poison Springs State Forest in Ouachita and Nevada Counties in southern Arkansas.

Students can apply for the Forester for the Future scholarship through June 15. More information can be found at uamont.edu/academics/CFANR/index.html.