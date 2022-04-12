Storming back

At 5:03 p.m., Travelers Park Superintendent Greg Johnston rode his John Deere lawn tractor around the infield.

A cadre of assistants in red polos and khaki shorts milled around the entrance to the home dugout while ushers manned the gates, waiting out the final two minutes until fans could enter Dickey-Stephens Park for the first time in 2022.

It was the calm before the literal and figurative storm.

Even with a 20-minute rain delay -- the product of severe storms that dotted the area around North Little Rock with significant wind and hail -- the Travs were able to complete all nine innings in their home opener Monday night.

And the hosts needed all eight of their at-bats to pull off a 4-3 comeback victory against the Springfield Cardinals, scoring the winning run on a Kaden Polcovich RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth inning.

For Polcovich, it was a redemptive moment. The Mariners' 2020 third-round pick finished 2021 with the Travs, managing just 17 hits in 128 at-bats across 36 games.

He's started his second season of Class AA ball on a much different note, recording an extra-base hit in all three games he's played with five RBI.

"Just coming back here, I feel more comfortable this year, just knowing what to expect," Polcovich said. "We've got a great team here...from one to nine, all the guys in the clubhouse -- it's a great group of guys. They put me in a good spot tonight and I was able to come through."

The scene postgame, with perhaps as many players still in the stadium as fans, was a far cry from how the night began.

Although the crowd was smaller and more muted than on a typical Opening Night -- likely due to the impending weather threat -- the sun poked through the gray clouds that hung over the ballpark. At 6:09 p.m., right-hander Taylor Dollard tossed his first pitch, a fast ball down the middle.

The No. 15 prospect in the Mariners' system, Dollard overwhelmed the Cardinals' lineup through three innings. With everything from a fast ball that touched the mid-90s and an eephus-like curve that came in as slow as 68 miles per hour, Dollard struck out a pair and surrendered just one hit.

"Taylor's a dog," Polcovich said of the Travs' starter. "He's one of my best friends on the team, and yeah, he can throw."

But things began to unravel in the fourth inning.

With Arkansas up 1-0, Springfield put two runners on base with a walk and an error. Then, an RBI single tied things at one apiece, and after a walk loaded the bases with two outs, Dollard exited the game with the Travs' trainer looking at an apparent blister on his throwing hand.

Reliever Braden Shipley promptly walked the first batter he saw on four pitches, giving the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.

A half-inning later, just as the Travs retook the field in the top of the fifth, the skies opened up. But the tarp didn't come out, so the teams kept on rolling.

And if things hadn't gotten wacky enough, benches and bullpens cleared in the bottom of the fifth when Springfield catcher Pedro Pages and Travs shortstop Jose Caballero exchanged words in the middle of an at-bat.

"Obviously, we were going to protect our guy," Polcovich said. "It was squashed pretty quickly, so nothing major there."

The Travs leveled things in the sixth on a Riley Unroe RBI single and Polcovich's ground ball that led to one of five errors on the night between the teams.

After a scoreless seventh, Polcovich delivered his big blow in the eighth, ripping a pitch deep into the right-field corner and off the glove of an outstretched Jonah Davis.

It was the penultimate at-bat before the brief delay that saw most of the 3,407 fans clear out of the ballpark.

Even that didn't prevent the Travs from putting the finishing touches on their first home victory of the season.

"We heard the sirens in the dugout," Polcovich said. "No one told us to stop playing."