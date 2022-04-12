ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Sum of Us’ author plans Zoom talk

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Award-winning author

Heather McGhee, a political commentator and racial justice advocate, discusses her award-winning book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” to kick off the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Inclusive and Inspiring Speaker Series, virtually, 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

Melvin Beavers, Chancellor Christina Drale’s inaugural diversity, equity and inclusion fellow, and Lauren Wilson, assistant director of the UALR Multicultural Center, will take part. An audience question-and-answer session will follow. Free; registration is required, at ualr.at/heathermcghee. Email multicultural@ualr.edu for more information.

Film classes

Hot Springs’ Low Key Arts is bringing back “Inception to Projection,” a six-week intensive film class — in which participants write, direct and produce their own original short film — virtually via Zoom, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 19-May 28.

Production, May 21-22, and editing, May 26-28, will take place in person at National Park College, 101 College Drive, Hot Springs. Completed films will screen at Low Key Arts’ January “Arkansas Shorts” presentation.

Screenwriting lecture classes cover the fundamentals of writing for the screen, including pitches, outlines, treatments, notecards and screenplay pages. Participants will prepare a short film script that they will then learn how to produce themselves. Production lecture classes cover filmmaking fundamentals — directing, producing, casting, cinematography and editing. Participants are expected to work on small crews for one another.

Cost is $300, including equipment and production support. Limited, need-based scholarships are available. Register at tinyurl.com/39uhzcv4.

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff is offering summer art, cooking, vocal performance and film camps. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Summer arts camps

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, is offering “Space and Time” summer camp classes in art, cooking, dance, film, science, vocal performance and theater for youngsters ages 7-20, June and July in its home building and satellite spaces — The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, 623 and 627 S. Main.

◼️ Theater Jr. Camp, 9 a.m. to noon June 6-10. Campers age 7-11 hone acting skills and learn to collaborate and express their creativity. Limit: 10 participants. $120, $100 for center members.

◼️ Art Jr. Camp, 1-4 p.m. June 6-10, Campers age 7-11 get step-by-step instruction in drawing, painting and sculpting techniques. Limit: 10. $120, $100.

◼️ Theater Sophomore Camp, 9 a.m. to noon June 13-23; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24; performance, 2 p.m. June 25, limit 15 participants, ages 12-15. $240, $220.

◼️ Theater Senior Camp, 1-4 p.m. June 13-23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24; performance, 2 p.m. June 25. Open to ages 12-15, limited to 15 participants. $240, $220, limit: 15, ages 16-20. $240, $220.

◼️ Art Pro, 9 a.m. to noon June 27-July 1. Shakeelah Rahmaan, the center’s public programs manager, provides instruction in drawing, painting and sculpting techniques to create 2D and 3D artwork to campers 12-17; limit: 15. $120, $100.

◼️ Vocal Performance Camp, 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1. Campers learn vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs and perfect performance skills, culminating in a 6 p.m. July 1 performance. $120, $100.

◼️ CrEATe Lab Jr. Camp, 9 a.m. to noon July 11-15, ages 7-10; CrEATe Lab Pro, 1-4 p.m. July 11-15, ages 11-17. Hands-on training in cooking and food preparation skills with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya, exploring cuisines from Europe, Africa, Asia and South America. Limit: 10 each camp. $120, $100.

◼️ Science Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, July 18-22. Campers 7-11 create models and explore scientific principles. Limit: 15. $120, $100.

◼️ Film Camp, 1-4 p.m. July 18-22. Campers 12-17 explore storytelling, develop ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit their creations. $120, $100.

Income-based scholarships are available. For more information, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps.