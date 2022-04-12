Super Quiz: Answers starting with “M”

1. Its capital city is Kuala Lumpur.

2. Bill Gates was one of its founders.

3. It is the second-smallest sovereign state in the world.

4. An infectious disease common in children in which there are red spots all over the body.

5. The founder of Islam.

6. An onomatopoeic word for the sound made by cattle.

7. Hatred of women.

8. It was known as the "Land Between Two Rivers."

9. A small mongoose found in southern Africa.

ANSWERS:

1. Malaysia

2. Microsoft (Corporation)

3. Monaco

4. Measles

5. Muhammad

6. Moo

7. Misogyny

8. Mesopotamia

9. Meerkat