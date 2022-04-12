Top tailback prospects visiting Hogs this week

Arkansas is expected to host several top running back prospects this week, beginning Tuesday.

Kelvin Black, 5-10, 210, of North Caddo High School in Vivian, La., is visiting Tuesday. He holds an offer from Mississippi State.

Black had 161 carries for 1,846 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates him a 3-star recruit.

Highly recruited tailback Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 195, of St. Louis Christian Brothers, is expected to visit the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

He currently has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Iowa, Michigan and numerous other programs.

Love rushed 95 times for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He had a best of 10.76 seconds in the 100 meters as a sophomore, and ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 5 running back in the nation.

ESPN 4-star Cedric Baxter Jr., plans to arrive in Fayetteville on Thursday. His road tour rolled into Fayetteville on Saturday and he left impressed.

Baxter, 6-1, 210, has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech and numerous other schools. He visited the Razorbacks last July and attended the Razorbacks' victory on Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.

ESPN rates him the No. 4 running back nationally.

Kalib Hicks, 6-0, 200, of Denton (Texas) Ryan, plans to arrive at Arkansas on Friday. An ESPN 3-star prospect, he has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado, Baylor, Missouri, Ole Miss and other programs.

Hicks rushed 216 times for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior.

Sophomore Aquavious Dunbar, 6-2, 220 pounds, of Lakeside High School in Lake Villiage, and sophomore running back commitment Braylen Russell, 6-2, 225, of Hot Springs Lakeside, are expected to visit Saturday.

Dunbar rushed 73 times for 870 yards – 11.9 yards per carry – and 17 touchdowns, and recorded 47 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 12 pass breakups at safety.