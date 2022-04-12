Washington County officials back Road Department pay plan

What’s next

The Finance & Budget Committee of the Washington County Quorum Court is set to meet at 6 p.m tonight to consider authorizing the county to use $3.1 million from the county’s $23 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for emergency rental assistance. The justices of the peace were told last week that the county’s emergency rental assistance program has been shut down because the county has not yet received an expected $3 million in designated federal rent assistance money. Some applicants in the program who were approved for assistance have been notified they may not receive the funds, according to Brian Lester, county attorney.

Source: Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials on Monday endorsed a new pay plan for Road Department employees.

The Quorum Court's personnel Committee voted unanimously to send the new pay plan to the Quorum Court's Finance & Budget Committee with a "do pass" recommendation. The Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. tonight.

The pay scale for Road Department employees has been a subject of discussion for several months, with a number of justices of the peace saying the pay offered by the county is not competitive with private businesses and the Road Department is unable to hire and retain employees.

Brian Lester, county attorney, and Jeff Crowder, the county's road superintendent, presented the plan to the Quorum Court's County Services Committee last week. The proposal would boost pay in the department and provide a process for advancement based on time with the county and on their knowledge and experience. Crowder said the department has six or seven vacancies now, with a program of bonuses and hiring incentives the Quorum Court approved last year having allowed a number of vacancies to be filled.

"We're getting inexperienced people," Crowder told the justices of the peace. "What we need are experienced operators."

Lester said the plan would not be implemented before the end of this year, with work still needed through the county's personnel process and the budget process. Crowder said the new plan would increase the cost of pay for Road Department employees by about $700,000.

Willie Leming, justice of the peace for District 13, questioned a part of the plan that calls for written testing of employees as a part of the promotion process.

"Don't you think you've got good truck drivers and operators who don't want to take a 50-question test?" Leming asked Crowder.

Crowder acknowledged that good drivers and operators have to be able to "feel the machinery" but he said that the testing is also important so employees can know what is expected of them and up to date with current standards and technology. He said that as employees seek promotions they are asked to take on greater responsibilities that require a wide range of knowledge. He also pointed out that to be certified, truck drivers and grader operators all have pass some standardized tests.

"You definitely want to be sure you're got an individual who's certified and who can pass a test," Crowder said.

Also Monday, the Quorum Court's Jails/Law Enforcement/Courts Committee heard a report on work designed to reduce the overcrowding in the county's Detention Center. The panel met immediately after the Personnel Committee.

Maj. Randall Denzer with the Washington County Sheriff's Office told the justices of the peace the jail population reached a high of 742 in March. The jail has a design capacity of 710 beds and an operating capacity of about 570 due to the legal requirements to separate different classifications of detainees.

Denzer said there were 126 detainees sleeping on the floor at the jail due to the overcrowding. He also said the Sheriff's Office, working with the Prosecuting Attorney and the circuit court judges, released 341 people who had been arrested and brought to the jail in March.

"So that's 341 we turned loose that we should have kept," Denzer said.

Lance Johnson, chairman of the Jails Committee, asked prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett and Drew Smith, the director of the county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, to provide the justices of the peace with more data so they can evaluate the current size of the problem and judge whether any programs or changes in procedures are having any effect on the jail population.

"All I know is we've talked for a year-and-a half about a lot of things and I don't have one number to say we've taken a step forward or a step backwards," Johnson said.

Durrett told the justices of the peace there are several areas the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee is looking at, including new diversionary programs and programs to provide support and supervision to detainees who are released to keep them on track and avoid them failing to appear in court and being re-arrested. A mental health court is another program the committee is considering.

Durrett said the backlog of cases that developed when courts were closed due to the covid-19 pandemic is another issue. he said the state has provided money to hire part-time and temporary prosecutors and public defenders to handle the backlog of cases but it has been difficult to find attorneys interested in those positions.

There's not one issue that's bottlenecking the system," Durrett said. "It's like there are five or six wrecks on the freeway. Once you get through one of them there's another one."