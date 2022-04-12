Water bead gun turns deadly, leaves 8-year-old dead in Marion





An 8-year-old was fatally shot in Marion on Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded at 6 p.m. Sunday to the area of Sherwood Cove and Hickory Street in reference to a shooting, according to a Facebook post from Marion police. Upon arrival, officers found an 8-year-old victim with a gunshot wound in the head, police said.

The child was transported by ambulance to Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis and later died, according to police.

The shooting happened after people came to the area with water bead guns, which escalated into a firearm being drawn and shots being fired, police said.

Police said Shanterria Montgomery, 24, of Marion was arrested in the shooting and charged with first-degree murder, terroristic act and tampering with physical evidence. Montgomery was booked into the Crittenden County jail, where she remained early Monday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.

The investigation is ongoing.



