Christyn Williams goes to Washington Mystics

NEW YORK -- Former Gatorade and USA Today National Player of the Year Christyn Williams, who played her high school career at Central Arkansas Christian in North Little Rock, was the 14th player selected Monday night in the WNBA Draft.

Williams, 21, a McDonald's All-American who helped lead UConn to a 122-14 record, including 66-1 in Big East play during her time with the Huskies, was taken by the Washington Mystics with the second pick of the second round.

Williams' UConn teammates Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Los Angeles) and Evina Westbrook (Seattle) were also drafted in the second round. Crystal Dangerfield, a former UConn standout, won Rookie of the Year honors as a second-round pick in 2020.

At CAC, Williams was a three-time Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year and was the organization's national player of the year in 2018. She led CAC to a 36-1 record in her senior season of 2017-18, including a 42-point performance in a Class 4A state championship win over Riverview with her eventual head coach at UConn, Geno Auriemma, in attendance in Hot Springs.

With Williams, a former Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps girls basketball player of the year, CAC was 117-24 in her four years at the school.

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard went to Atlanta with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Howard will be close to home, having grown up about 90 minutes from Atlanta.

"For it to be so close is huge. A lot of family and close friends can come and support me," Howard said. "To go first, I don't have words for it right now. Still shaking. Super exciting and proud of myself and thankful for everyone that has been on this journey with me and helped me get here."

The Dream traded up two spots last week to acquire the No. 1 pick from the Washington Mystics.

Atlanta finished 8-24 last season and has missed the playoffs four of the past five years. The franchise got new ownership last year and brought in a new coach in Tanisha Wright and new general manager Dan Padover. The Dream also had the No. 1 pick in 2009 and used it to draft Angel McCoughtry.

Indiana, which had four picks in the first round, drafted NaLyssa Smith from Baylor with the No. 2 pick and her Bears teammate Queen Egbo at 10. The Fever also snagged Louisville's Emily Engstler at No. 4 and Lexie Hull of Stanford at 6.

"We have four top picks, so there is the opportunity for this team to grow tremendously," Smith said.

The Fever had the worst record in the league last year at 6-26. Indiana hasn't had much luck in the draft the past couple years, with none of the team's first-round picks from the last three seasons still on the roster.

The Mystics chose Shakira Austin from Ole Miss third and New York drafted Oregon's Nyara Sabally in between Indiana's top two selections.

Sabally got to practice with New York point guard Sabrina Ionescu when the two were at Oregon and she is excited to have a chance to play with her on the Liberty.

"Sab is such an amazing point guard," Sabally said. "I saw her in practice every day and am excited to share the court with her."

Dallas took Veronica Burton of Northwestern with the seventh pick. Las Vegas, which made a trade with Minnesota on Sunday, drafted Mya Hollingshed of Colorado eighth.

The Aces then took Florida Gulf Coast's Kierstan Bell at 11. She's the first player from that school ever to get drafted into the WNBA.

Bell won the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award the last two years and now will get a chance to play for her.

Los Angeles drafted Tennessee's Rae Burrell ninth and Connecticut finished off the first round by picking Nia Clouden of Michigan State.

The WNBA season tips off on May 6, with training camps opening later this week.

Naz Hillmon, Elissa Cunane and Destanni Henderson were invited to the draft in New York. All three went in the second round, with Hillmon going to Atlanta (15th), Cunane to Seattle (17th) and Henderson to Indiana (20th). Hillmon was the highest picked Michigan player ever.

For the sixth consecutive year the Pac-12 had multiple first-round picks. Sabally, Hull and Hollingshed all went in the first seven picks. No other conference can match that streak.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks before the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



Baylor's NaLyssa Smith, left, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the Indiana Fever as the second overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



Northwestern's Veronica Burton poses for a picture before the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



CORRECTS ID TO MISSISSIPPI'S SHAKIRA AUSTIN INSTEAD OF TENNESSEE'S RAE BURRELL - Mississippi's Shakira Austin poses for a picture before the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



Louisville's Emily Engstler, left, poses for a photo with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the Indiana Fever as the fourth overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



Oregon's Nyara Sabally, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the New York Liberty as the fifth overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

