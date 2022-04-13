17-year-old arrested, charged in Little Rock's 19th homicide of year

A 17-year-old will face a murder charge after his arrest Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting last week, according to the Little Rock chief of police.

Freddrick Jackson, 17, has been arrested by officers with the Little Rock Police Department. Police Chief Keith Humphrey announced during a news conference Wednesday morning that an arrest had been made in the case.

Dolan Goff, 26, was found shot April 7 in the driver's seat of a pickup that had been struck by several bullets. He succumbed to his injuries late Monday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Humphrey did not provide any identifying information about Jackson, but a police spokesperson confirmed the identity of the suspect, and court records indicate that Jackson faces a first-degree murder charge.