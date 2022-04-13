4-H offers three-day camps

The Arkansas 4-H program is offering three-day camps meant to introduce children as young as 5 to the joys of camping — along with their parent or guardian, according to the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

These camps are open to both Arkansas 4-H members and non-members: State Camp, with two sessions from July 7-9 and July 10-12.

Cloverbud Artisan Camp, scheduled from July 17-19.

Youth-only Artisan Camp, scheduled from July 20-22.

“Cloverbud camps are a great way to introduce children to overnight camp, because they will have a parent or guardian with them all the way,” said 4-H Camping Coordinator Creenna Bocksnick. “All of these camps include those activities that campers have enjoyed for decades such as fishing, canoeing and campfires.” The Cloverbud Artisan Camp is for youth 5-8 years of age only. The artisan camp includes activities such as woodworking, candle and soap making, and photography.

The registration deadline for both camps is June 1. The fees for the State Camp are $125 for youth 4-H members, $225 for 4-H adults for $300 for non-member youth and adults.

The fees for the Cloverbud Artisan Camp are $150 for 4-H youth, $250 for 4-H parents or $400 for non-member youth and adults.

4-H is also hosting is a third camp that doesn’t include parents or guardians, the July 20-22 Artisan Camp for ages 9-19. The registration deadline is June 1. The fee for 4-H members is $150, non-members, $400.

To learn more about 4-H camps, visit www.4h.uada.edu/camp.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.



