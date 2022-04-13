5 people killed in weekend wrecks

Five people died and six more were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday and Sunday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

James Lawrence, 48, of Nashville was killed when two Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicles crashed around 5:20 p.m. Saturday on Irene Road in Pike County.

Lawrence was driving one of the ATVs and intentionally left the road to try and pass the other vehicle, striking it as he drove back onto the road and causing them both to overturn.

Lawrence was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County coroner.

Kristie Hill, 52, of Amity, the driver of the second Polaris, and Chad Cox, 49, of Murfreesboro, a passenger of the second vehicle, were injured and taken to Howard Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Mark Johnson, 48, died just after midnight Sunday when his 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle crashed into a cable barrier after crossing both lanes of Interstate 530 in rural Pulaski County. No city of residence was listed for Johnson.

Logan Turner, 24, of Scranton was killed just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday when his 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck a cow standing in the southbound lane of Arkansas 393 near Scranton in Logan County.

The impact propelled Turner forward and he struck the road, sliding for about 92 feet, the report states. He was flown to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center for treatment but died of his injuries Monday morning.

An unknown person died in a fiery, single-vehicle crash just after 3 a.m. Sunday in a construction zone near Interstate 430 and Cantrell Road in Little Rock.

The 2015 Toyota Rav 4 entered the construction zone and hit an unoccupied piece of construction machinery, catching fire, according a crash report.

Vicente Mejia-Soto, 45, of Mexico died just after 7:30 Sunday morning on Interstate 30 near Little Rock after the driver lost control of a truck he was a passenger in, leading to a fiery crash.

Jose Sergio, 30, who was driving, as well as passengers Osora Luis, 26, Jorge Hernandez, 38, and Mario Ordonez, 46, were injured in the wreck.

State troopers investigating the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of all these wrecks.