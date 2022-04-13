5-star Anthony Black sets date to sign with Hogs

Arkansas basketball commit and ESPN 5-star prospect Anthony Black is expected to sign with the Razorbacks next Wednesday.

His mother said Black will sign at his school.

Black, 6-7, 198 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, became Coach Eric Musselman’s third McDonald’s All-American of the 2022 recruiting class when he pledged to the Razorbacks on March 28.

He chose Arkansas over Gonzaga, TCU, Oklahoma State and the chance to play in the NBA’s G League during the Powerade Jam Fest on ESPN2 prior to playing in the McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago.

Black made an official visit to Arkansas in September and an unofficial trip for the Tennessee game on Feb.19.

Arkansas signees and ESPN 5-star prospects Nick Smith Jr. of North Little Rock and Jordan Walsh of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., also played in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Black is rated the No. 9 small forward and No. 20 overall recruit in the 2022 class. Smith and Walsh are the No. 6 and No. 10 overall prospects in the nation, respectively.

Black, who is being recruited to play guard at Arkansas, helped Duncanville to a Class 6A state championship, scoring 17 points in the title game. He was named the game's MVP.

The Razorbacks have six ESPN top-100 prospects for the 2022 class. Magnolia guard Derrian Ford, Morrilton guard Joseph Pinion and Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen forward Barry Dunning Jr. are ESPN 4-star prospects and the Nos. 70-, 75- and 89-ranked recruits in the nation.

ESPN places Arkansas’ class No. 2 in the country behind Duke.