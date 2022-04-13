Arkansas checks all the boxes for Aronson

Arkansas checked all the boxes for sophomore quarterback Tyler Aronson during his visit to Fayetteville last weekend.

“It went really well. Arkansas definitely exceeded my exceptions in a ton of ways, not only in football but the campus, the people, the culture,” Aronson said. “Arkansas has everything I’ve wanted.”

Aronson, 6-3, 205, of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, has scholarship offers from schools such as SMU, Miami, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. The trip to Fayetteville helped Arkansas' chances with him.

“I came up not really knowing what to expect,” Aronson said. “It was the little things that were super impressive – the dorms, everyone in the football department treated me super well. They made me feel like they were definitely interested in me, but also it definitely felt like a place I could see myself playing at one day.”

He led The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach to the 3A playoffs by completing 154 of 274 passes for 2,177 yards and 29 touchdowns against 5 interceptions as a sophomore.

Aronson has been speaking with Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

“He’s always kept it real with me,” Aronson said. “That’s important for me because he’ll always tell me the truth. He’s not going to lie to me. I felt like everyone at Arkansas was really honest and truthful, and that’s big for me.”

He plans to return to Arkansas for a game to experience a game-day atmosphere.

“My decision is going to be based on a little more than just football,“ Anorson said. “It’s going to some place where I can actually be happy at in my daily life – not only the football aspect. (Arkansas) definitely checked all the boxes and all the areas I really look for.

"I was definitely super impressed and I look forward to coming back."

He has a 3.5 grade point average is planing to major in business.