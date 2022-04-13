Arkansas' count of hospitalized covid patients hits 23-month low

Arkansas' tally of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell to a new 23-month low on Wednesday, dropping by nine to 64, its lowest level since May 13, 2020.

The announcement from the Arkansas Department of Health came just one day after the number of hospitalized covid patients ticked up slightly from Monday's 69, the lowest reported total since May 17, 2020.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose Wednesday by nine, to 11,325. It was the largest one-day death toll since the 10 deaths reported on April 5, though the daily death toll does not necessarily reflect the date on which the death occurred.

The state's count of cases rose by 127, which was up by 24 compared to the increase a day earlier and up by 12 from the rise the previous Wednesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose slightly, to 81, which was the same as the average the previous week.

Growing for the second consecutive day, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 48, to 1,057, as new cases outpaced recoveries and deaths.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained for at least the third day at 14, the smallest number since May 22, 2020.

Already at its lowest level since at least May 2020, the number of covid patients who were in intensive care fell by five, to 22.

Since March 2020, the Health Department has recorded 833,948 cases of covid in Arkansas. Of those, 821,330 are considered recovered.

More details in Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



