Arkansas’ number of hospitalized covid-19 patients rises slightly after reaching near-23 month low

After dropping by almost 30% since Friday, the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 rose Tuesday by four, to 73, according to the state Department of Health.

Continuing a trend of low and stable new case numbers, the state's case count rose by 103.





Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by three, to 11,316.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said one of the deaths reported Tuesday happened in mid-January, and the rest occurred within the past month.

Tuesday was the first day since Friday that the Health Department released an update on the numbers of Arkansans who were hospitalized, on ventilators and in intensive care.

Due to a computer glitch, the department's online coronavirus dashboard listed the words "No data" in place of those numbers on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

According to Cima, the number hospitalized fell by 29, to 69, from Friday to Monday, bringing it to its lowest reported level since May 17, 2020.

Despite the increase on Tuesday, the number remained "pretty remarkably low, considering where we've been and where we were just two months ago," during a surge of infections from the omicron variant, Cima said.











"It's possible that we will reach a low-level plateau similar to what we have done with cases, and we will assess whether that's our new baseline," Cima said.

At this point, however, he said it's unclear whether that baseline has been reached.

"I don't think enough time has passed. I don't think we've had enough data to fully flesh out where the baseline is after an omicron peak," Cima said.

Also unknown, he said, is how much longer Arkansas' new case numbers will remain low.

Although new cases are rising in some northeastern states, Cima said the increases are "really gradual."

"They're not these explosive increases that we watched happen in early December to January, but they are increasing," Cima said.

"We're keeping a watchful eye on it to see what it means for us here in Arkansas, just the same as we were just as omicron was gripping the nation at the end of 2021."

The hospitalized covid-19 patients in Arkansas on Tuesday included 14 who were on ventilators, which was unchanged from a day earlier and down from 19 as of Friday.

The last time the number on ventilators had been that low was May 22, 2020.

After rising by one, to 30, from Friday to Monday, the number who were in intensive care fell Tuesday to 27, the smallest number since at least May 2020.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had four covid-19 patients as of Tuesday, up from two a day earlier, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

She said none of the patients on Tuesday was in intensive care or on a ventilator.

While larger by 70 than the rise on Monday, the statewide increase in cases on Tuesday was up by just one from the one the previous Tuesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period remained at 79, which was up slightly from an average of 78 a day the previous week.

After falling the previous two days, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose Tuesday by five, to 1,009, as new cases outpaced recoveries and deaths.

REPORT TOUTED

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson touted a report by a conservative advocacy group this week that ranked Arkansas No. 9 among the states and District of Columbia in its response to the pandemic.

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity based the rankings on measures of economic performance, mortality from covid-19 and days of in-person instruction in public schools.

Hutchinson said the report found "no correlation between stringent lockdowns and COVID death rates."

"In Arkansas, we chose open schools and an open economy, and our response and recovery are among the best in the country," the Republican governor said.

The report ranked Arkansas second, behind Wyoming, in the amount of in-person instruction offered by schools in the 2020-21 school year and 10th, based on measures of unemployment and output, in economic performance.

Arkansas also had the eighth-highest number of covid-19 deaths per capita. After adjusting death rates for age and states' varying rates of obesity and diabetes, however, the report found Arkansas' covid-19 death rate to be the 26th lowest.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 22, on Tuesday, followed by Saline County with 10 and Washington County with eight.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 833,821.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 3,114, the second daily increase in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

The count of first doses rose by 633, which was larger by 166 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven day period rose to 2,553, which was up from an average of 1,780 a day the previous week.

The average for first doses rose to 469.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Tuesday at 66.4%, and the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 54.1%.

The percentage of those fully vaccinated who had received a booster dose rose from 39% as of Tuesday to 39.1%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 77.2% of people had received at least one vaccine dose as of Tuesday, and 65.8% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 45.3% had received a booster dose.