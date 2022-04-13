Visit helps Arkansas' chances for top 5 tailback

Top running back prospect Jeremiyah Love said Arkansas boosted its chances with him after his visit to Fayetteville on Wednesday.

Love, 6-1, 190, of St. Louis Christian Brothers, has 35 offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Iowa, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Notre Dame and other programs.

He came away very impressed with Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman.

“The coaching staff was diverse,” Love said. “The head coach is real cool, laid back. He wasn’t like a stuck up head coach.”

Love rushed 95 times for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He had a best of 10.76 seconds in the 100 meters as a sophomore.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 5 running back in the nation. He and his father arrived for his visit at approximately 9 a.m. and left about 4 pm.

“This was my first time seeing the facility,” he said. “Their locker room is actually really huge, and then their game locker room is probably the biggest locker room I’ve seen game locker room-wise out of all the colleges I’ve been to.”

Love has a 4.2 grade point average and is very fond of science, which could lead him to studying in the field in college.

Getting to speak with current Razorbacks got his attention.

“I talked to a couple of players just to see how they liked the place so I could get a feel of what’s really going on,” Love said. “The players said they loved it. It’s a good place. The coaches show they care and they really want me up there.

"They showed that today. That’s what caught my eye.”

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith is his lead recruiter.

“I like him a lot,” Love said. “He really cares about me and his players and he keeps it real, too. He also told me he’s not going anywhere. He has kids up there that he can’t abandon.

"We have a good relationship. He’s laid back, too.”

Love said the trip boosted Arkansas’ chances to land him.

“I loved it up there,” Love said. “It was real nice. They’re probably going to be top 10, top five.”

Love said another trip to Fayetteville is likely, and added he is looking to make his college decision at the end of his upcoming season.