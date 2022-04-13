Benton County officials get look inside county jail, talk expansion

Jail expansion ranking

The Benton County American Rescue Plan Committee at a meeting last week scored requests for American Rescue Plan funding with a county jail expansion/courthouse project ranked highest. Using a score of 0 to 5, the jail project had a cumulative score of 4.64. The request is for $10 million to cover lost revenue. Using a possible framework for funding at the start of the meeting, County Judge Barry Moehring suggested using another $10 million from rescue plan money and $10 million from reserves for a total of $30 million for the jail/courthouse project.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's justices of the peace toured the county jail Tuesday before discussing expanding the facility.

The tour happened before the Finance Committee meeting that was held in the training room of the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway showed justices of the peace different areas of the jail and spoke about why he thinks an expansion is needed.

"We play the triage game everyday," Holloway said about deciding who to release from the jail. "Who is the less dangerous."

The jail is not holding any misdemeanor detainees and very few who are charged with low-level felonies, Holloway said.

Justice of the peace Joel Edwards said he took a tour of the jail six years ago, but Tuesday's tour was eye opening.

"It's pretty obvious that the jail needs to be expanded," Edwards said. "I don't think there are any other options."

Edwards said the expansion is a must, but he also said it's important to look at alternative sentencing and other programs to reduce recidivism.

County officials are trying to solve overcrowding at the jail, which has 650 beds but is averaging more than 700 detainees.

Meyer Gilbert, Sheriff's Office chief deputy , said Tuesday's jail population was 690 detainees, but the jail recently held 750 people.

In March, a county criminal justice committee said it wanted voters to consider a measure to expand the jail in the November general election. The plan includes a judicial center for criminal courts and the prosecutor's office.

County Judge Barry Moehring previously said justices of the peace will have to approve ballot language by Aug. 30 to get the issue on the November ballot.

The expansion was discussed in four parts Tuesday night: the need, programming, financing and ballot questions.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said his office opened 1,766 felony cases in 2011 and 2,953 in 2021.

Smith said his office is already involved in alternative sentencing with drug and veteran courts, along with diversions and probation. Without sufficient jail space, alternative sentencing will not work, he said.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren said if someone commits a serious crime that person will be in jail. However, people who face misdemeanor crimes repeatedly commit offenses, but there's no space to hold them in jail, he said.

Andy Pitts with TreanorHL, an architecture firm based in Kansas City, Mo., told justices of the peace the firm started with looking at the existing campus that surrounds the Sheriff's Office, which includes the county Juvenile Detention Center, along with the coroner and public defender's offices and the Road Department.

The plan includes looking at the how many beds are needed with an area dedicated to mental health housing, he said.

Criminal courts, a prosecutor's office and circuit clerk's office will be looked at as part of the expansion, Pitts said. How big the facility will be and how much it will cost are still be determined, he said.

The area is about 56 acres with most of it at the Road Department, Moehring said.

"There's a lot of modifications that we can do to this property," Moehring said.

Brenda Peacock, county comptroller, gave financing scenarios that included a dedicated sales tax from one-eighth of a cent to 1 cent and a special mileage ranging from 0.5 mils to 5 mils.

She told justices of the peace the county plan is to set aside $20 million from American Rescue Plan and $10 million from the county's reserves to help pay for the expansion.

The county will receive $54 million from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Ryan Bowman with Friday, Eldredge & Clark in Little Rock provided justices of the peace with information concerning bond language and how many questions might be on the ballot. The firm works with government entities on bond issues.

Justice of the peace Tom Allen, committee chairman, said the Quorum Court has to approve the ballot question or questions three times in order to have it on the November ballot. The first reading will be in June, he said.

Bowman said if voters approve the measure a tax would start April 1, 2023, and the county would begin to receive the money in June 2023.

Nothing was decided concerning funding options. Moehring said the discussions will continue at future meetings.

"We have the hardest decision -- how to pay for it," Allen said.