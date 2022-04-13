Blocker plans June official visit to Arkansas

Arkansas point guard target Layden Blocker is planning to make an official visit to Fayetteville in June.

Blocker, 6-2, 172 pounds, is expected to visit Coach Eric Musselman and staff on June 6-8. He has made two unofficial visits to Arkansas.

He transferred to Sunrise Academy in Kansas after playing at Little Rock Christian, where he was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Underclassman Team as a freshman and sophomore.

Sunrise Academy finished No. 5 nationally in ESPN’s final rankings.

Blocker is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 13 point guard and No. 45 overall nationally in the 2023 class.

He plans to officially visit Kansas State on May 6-8 and Maryland on May 13-15.