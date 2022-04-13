Sections
Blocker plans June official visit to Arkansas

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:54 p.m.
Little Rock Christian guard Layden Blocker (1) dribbles down the court during a game against E-Stem at the Wildcat Classic Championship game in Little Rock on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

Arkansas point guard target Layden Blocker is planning to make an official visit to Fayetteville in June. 

Blocker, 6-2, 172 pounds, is expected to visit Coach Eric Musselman and staff on June 6-8. He has made two unofficial visits to Arkansas. 

He transferred to Sunrise Academy in Kansas after playing at Little Rock Christian, where he was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Underclassman Team as a freshman and sophomore.

Sunrise Academy finished No. 5 nationally in ESPN’s final rankings. 

Blocker is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 13 point guard and No. 45 overall nationally in the 2023 class. 

He plans to officially visit Kansas State on May 6-8 and Maryland on May 13-15. 

