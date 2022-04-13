COLLEGE SOFTBALL No. 7 Arkansas sweeps doubleheader from SEMO

FAYETTEVILLE -- Southeast Missouri State had no answer for No. 7 Arkansas on Tuesday at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks scored 14 runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 14-0 win in the nightcap to finish the evening with a pair of five-inning, run-rule wins in nonconference softball. Arkansas won the opener 9-1.

Designated player Linnie Malkin hit her 11th and 12th home runs of the season in the second game and drove in five runs. The senior from Broomfield, Colo., hit home runs in three consecutive at-bats in the doubleheader going back to her solo shot in the fifth inning of the first game.

Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel told Malkin to stay confident as the Razorbacks (30-7) notched their eighth consecutive victory.

"I see a lot of confidence," Deifel said. "She's seeing the ball really well, and she's so dang strong. What we tell her is just by your presence and how strong you are, you demand respect from the other team. So don't give them an inch with any potential lack of confidence."

Deifel said her team is just locked in at the plate. The Razorbacks hit four home runs in the second game and seven in the doubleheader.

"Their first pitcher is a rise-ball pitcher and she spins it really well," Deifel said. "She's given us fits in the past. We're just seeing it really well and making her pay for mistakes."

Malkin said her mindset has been different since going 0 for 9 at Tennessee almost a month ago.

"I've changed my mindset after I had a downfall at Tennessee," Malkin said. "I've been seeing the ball really well after that. I wasn't locked in and wasn't using my strength.

"I kind of felt like I was just swinging to swing rather than swinging with intent"

There was no question her intent at the plate against Southeast Missouri (20-15). That was to do damage and she did plenty.

Danielle Gibson got the Razorbacks on top with a two-run single in the bottom of the first. Malkin and Audrie LaValley each added two-run homers to give Arkansas the 6-0 lead after an inning.

Malkin and Taylor Ellsworth added three-run blasts as part of the Razorbacks' eight-run bottom of the second and the rout was on.

Callie Turner (2-2) picked up the win, throwing three scoreless innings.

Hannah Gammill and KB Sides both had two hits each, including a homer, and drove in three runs apiece to lead the Razorbacks to the run-rule win in the opener.

Gammill fouled off a 3-2 pitch, then crushed the next one to the opposite field for a three-run home run in the bottom of the first. It was her 14th of the season, tying for the team lead with Gibson.

The Razorbacks scored three more in the bottom of the fourth as Sides drove in one with an infield single. Hannah McEwen followed with a sacrifice fly. Sides stole second and later scored on Ellworth's RBI-single up the middle for a 6-1 lead.

Arkansas ended it with three runs in the fifth as Malkin lined a home run to left center and Sides ended it with a two-run blast with two outs.

Chenise Delce, who earlier in the day was named SEC Pitcher of the Week, allowed a run on five hits over five innings. She struck out eight and walked one.

Southeast Missouri, which had a six-game winning streak snapped, broke through against Delce (8-2) with two outs in the third. Paige Halliwell doubled to center to score a run, but Kaylee Anderson struck out to leave runners at second and third. It broke a string of 11 1/3 scoreless innings by Delce.

The Razorbacks return to SEC play this weekend when they host No. 8 Kentucky for a three-game series beginning Friday. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 6 p.m.