Community Briefs 4-13-22

Boys & Girls Club names youth of year

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County named Robert Barnes IV as the 2022 Youth of the Year. The honor is the premier recognition program for teens in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, according to a news release.

The local club planned to recognize Barnes at a city reception Tuesday. Barnes will receive a $500 scholarship and a matching $500 award from Hollingsworth Sports & Entertainment (HSE) 360 Sports, according to the release.

The 2022 Arkansas Youth of the Year Celebration, hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas, will be held Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn at Little Rock.

Each club in the state chose a Youth of the Year who has an opportunity to compete in the state Youth of the Year event.

The state winner will be allowed to compete regionally and then nationally.

The 2022 National Youth of the Year winner will receive a $50,000 scholarship and a new Toyota Corolla. Youth of the Year finalists are selected based on their outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.

For details, to make a donation or serve as a sponsor for this project, participants may visit the website at https://www.boysgirlsclubjc.org/

Church to observe Good Friday, Easter

First Baptist Church Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St., announces its Good Friday and Easter services.

The church will present its Good Friday Service at 6 p.m. Friday and communion will be observed, according to a news release.

"The Sanctuary Choir will present the final days of Christ's earthly life through song, scripture, and the Lord's Supper in a program entitled 'When Darkness Comes,'" according to the release. "This Good Friday service promises to bridge the loud hosannas of Palm Sunday and the joyous celebration of our Lord's resurrection on Easter."

First Baptist will celebrate Easter with worship at 11 a m. Sunday.

These services are open to the public, and all are invited and encouraged to attend both observances. Details: First Baptist, (870) 534-4741 or www.fbcpinebluff.org.

Sorority slates business webinar

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a free economic development webinar at 7 p.m. April 21.

Topics include Starting a Business, Financing a Business, Maintaining a Business and Cutting Edge marketing strategies, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The moderator will be Carla Meadows Martin, vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Panelists will be Angelisa Henry, director of the UAPB office of the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center; Jamal Gordon, membership engagement manager at the Chamber; and Mildred Franco, executive director of the Generator.

For registration or details, contact Elfreda Boyd, chair, at elfreda.boyd@gmail.com. Nicolette Laurent is the chapter president.

Barber, beauty shops sets health event

The Arkansas Barber and Beauty Shop Health Outreach Program will host free health screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at the Generator, 435 S. Main St.

The event is in partnership with Impressive Styles Beauty & Barber Shop and Elite Cutz Barber Shop, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Participants will receive free confidential screenings for blood pressure, blood glucose and HIV. They will also get a $25 gift card and T-shirt while supplies last. Details: (501) 246-6151.