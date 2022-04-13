Former Stephens employee punished

A financial consultant who once helped manage $1.7 billion in assets under management at Stephens Inc. has been fined $5,000 and had his brokerage license suspended for three months by the organization that polices Wall Street and its brokers after a finding that he violated two agency rules while working at the privately held Little Rock brokerage firm.

Bentley Blackmon was found in violation of Rules 3280 and 2010 of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent he signed on Feb. 22.

The first rule involves participation in a private securities transaction and failing to report it to his employer. The latter requires representatives of FINRA-regulated firms to "observe high standards of commercial honor and just and equitable principals of trade."

A violation of Rule 3280 automatically triggers a violation of Rule 2010.

Blackmon signed the document without admitting or denying the findings. He won't have to pay the fine or serve the suspension unless he is employed by a FINRA member firm.

Stephens fired Blackmon in September 2020 and filed a required regulatory report regarding his termination after the violations were discovered, Stephens spokesman Frank Thomas said Tuesday.

"It was FINRA which decided to pursue the matter," he said. "FINRA determined the sanctions, and we had no input in their determination. However, we firmly believe that any regulatory fine and suspension against an individual as a financial consultant is a serious matter."

The letter Blackmon signed, called a Letter of Acceptance, Waiver and Consent, said that he participated in private securities transactions with a total value of $450,000 without providing prior written notice to Stephens. The transactions took place between March and August 2020.

According to the letter, Blackmon introduced a firm customer to a private placement offering issuer and said he also intended to invest in the offering. He also participated in a telephone conference with the customer and issuer to discuss the offering, which wasn't described in the letter.

In April 2020, Blackmon coordinated a wire transfer payment from the customer's account at Stephens to help the customer make an initial $195,000 investment in the offering. The following month, he made his own investment and only then did he disclose his own investment.

"However, [Blackmon] did not disclose to the firm that he had also participated in the customer's investment," the letter said.

Blackmon eventually helped make two additional wire transfer payments from the customer's Stephens account totaling about $250,000 and, again, according to the letter, provided no notice to Stephens of his participation in the transactions.

The letter noted that Blackmon received no "commissions from the sale of the securities."

Blackmon confirmed the letter in an interview, but also pointed to his version of events, in a statement submitted on his behalf by his attorney.

"My infraction was turning a form in late," he said Tuesday. "It wasn't not turned in. It was turned in late."

Moreover, according to the statement, Blackmon had worked with the Stephens customer for more than 10 years and they had "developed a close professional friendship."

"The customer was and is an accredited investor with a high-degree of knowledge and sophistication related to the private placement market and related securities offerings in the private placement market," the statement said. "The Customer had participated in numerous other private placements outside of Mr. Blackmon's previous brokerage firm and was an investor in private placement offerings for at least ten years prior to the at issue transaction."

The statement also noted that the private securities transactions were made with "the full authorization and direction" of the unnamed customer and executed through the customer's Stephens accounts, which meant Stephens "had full visibility and access to the information."

Blackmon blamed the late reporting on the covid-19 pandemic, which was just gathering steam in March 2020 and forced many companies, including Stephens, to send employees home and quickly convert systems to working remotely.

"While Mr. Blackmon acknowledges that he did submit the notification for his own transaction late, he ultimately did submit this necessary documentation to his former brokerage firm," the statement said. "The reasons for the late submission relate to the pandemic and the new remote work environment at that time."

Blackmon now is chief executive officer of Naviter Wealth, a private and independent wealth management company based in Little Rock. It has $558.2 million in assets under management, according to its latest Securities Exchange Commission filing. As a registered investment adviser, companies like Naviter fall under SEC regulations.

The company published a notice on its website about Blackmon's transgression. The notice says that neither Mr. Blackmon nor the Naviter Wealth are associated with a FINRA member broker-dealer.

Blackmon and Naviter Wealth's president Phillip Worthen are among four ex-Stephens executives working at Naviter, according to a news release announcing the addition of Blackmon last April. The company was formed in January 2021.

For Stephens, the episode marks the second time in four months that former employees have been sanctioned by FINRA.

In January, a FINRA arbitration panel awarded Stephens more than $18 million in its claim that a St. Louis brokerage firm illegally raided staff from its financial consulting office in Jonesboro.

Stephens filed a claim in 2017 with FINRA against Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., its founder Benjamin Edwards IV, and four former Stephens Inc. financial advisers who left Stephens' office in Jonesboro for jobs with Edwards & Co. in 2016.