Gunman targets NYC subway train

NEW YORK -- A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and found a rental van possibly connected to the violence.

A scene of horror unfolded as frightened commuters ran from the train as others limped out of it. At least one rider collapsed on the platform.

Five people were in critical condition but were expected to survive. At least 29 were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation and other conditions.

The gunfire broke out on a train that pulled into a station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, about a 15-minute ride from Manhattan and predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was not being investigated as terrorism but that she was "not ruling out anything." The shooter's motive was unknown.





Authorities gave officers a photo they believed to depict the gunman and the Arizona license plate number of a U-Haul van to look out for, two law enforcement officials said. By early evening, police found a matching, unoccupied U-Haul van in Brooklyn, one of the officials said.

Police were closing off a street about four miles from the shooting scene and clearing nearby businesses while awaiting a bomb squad and the highly specialized emergency services unit.

Investigators found a credit card at the scene of Tuesday's shooting that led them to identify a person of interest, one of the law enforcement officials said, adding that the credit card was used to rent the U-Haul van that police located in Brooklyn. The two officials were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity.

Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene, along with multiple smoke devices and other items they are analyzing, officials said. They said the suspect is believed to have had at least two extended magazines.

Investigators believe the weapon jammed, preventing the suspect from continuing to fire. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has completed an urgent trace to identify the gun's manufacturer, seller and initial owner.

The attack unnerved a city on guard about a rise in gun violence and the threat of terrorism. It left some New Yorkers jittery about riding the nation's busiest subway system and prompted officials to increase policing at transportation hubs from Philadelphia to Connecticut.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced last fall that it had put security cameras in all 472 subway stations citywide, saying they would put criminals on an "express track to justice." But at the station where the train arrived, the cameras apparently malfunctioned.

Transportation Authority system chief Janno Lieber told TV interviewers he didn't know why the cameras weren't working. But he said police had "a lot of different options" from cameras elsewhere on the subway line to get a glimpse of the shooter.





As police searched for the shooter, Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to be vigilant.

"This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous," the Democrat said at a news conference just after noon. "This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York."

Fire and police officials had responded to reports of an explosion, but Sewell said at the press conference that there were no known explosive devices. Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy said.

After people streamed out of the train, quick-thinking transit workers ushered passengers to another train across the platform for safety, Lieber noted.

No transit workers were physically hurt, according to their union.

In Menlo, Iowa, President Joe Biden praised "the first responders who jumped in action, including civilians. Civilians who didn't hesitate to help their fellow passengers and tried to shield them."

Adams, who is isolating following a positive covid-19 test on Sunday, said in a video statement that the city "will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual."

A Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, Adams has made cracking down on crime -- especially on the subways -- a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn't immediately clear whether officers were already inside the station when the shootings occurred.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Balsamo, Karen Matthews, Julie Walker, Deepti Hajela, Michelle L. Price and David Porter of The Associated Press.