DEAR HELOISE: Here is another hint to keep brown sugar soft. Leave it in the original packaging and store in the freezer. Before using, thaw at room temperature for about half an hour or so, and it will be soft. Love your column.

-- Betty E., Springdale

DEAR READER: Thank you for your hint. Another method might be to place an open bag of brown sugar in the microwave for about 15 to 25 seconds to warm it up enough to use. After you've taken out as much as you need, close the bag tightly and return it to the freezer.

DEAR HELOISE: I'm always running out of things in the kitchen. With five hungry boys and their friends, my pantry gets raided, especially after sports events. I don't mind the boys gathering here at home, but so often I've gone to prepare something and found some of the ingredients missing. Can you list some substitutes to use? I used to have a list from one of your pamphlets, but I can't find it. I wouldn't be surprised if one of the boys ate it!

-- Ashley T., Oshkosh, Wis.

DEAR READER: Here is a short list of some items you can substitute:

• You can substitute applesauce for some of the oil in cakes, muffins and brownies. It really isn't recommended for pie crusts or cookies. Use the equivalent amount of applesauce up to 1/2 cup to replace the amount of oil, butter, margarine or shortening. Example: If a recipe calls for 1 cup of oil, substitute 1/2 cup applesauce along with 1/2 cup oil.

• Bake quick breads and moist cakes by using two egg whites and 1 teaspoon of canola or vegetable oil instead of two whole eggs.

• No celery for tuna or chicken salad? Use chopped coleslaw or minced water chestnuts. It adds a nice crunchy texture.

• No breadcrumbs for a meatloaf? Try one of the following: croutons, crackers or even pretzels that have been pounded into crumbs. One of my favorite fillers is crumbled potato chips.

• No flour? In a pinch, use pancake mix. Be sure to leave out baking powder or soda.

DEAR HELOISE: I never liked soft cookies because they always seemed undercooked. Well, the other day I grabbed a bag of soft cookies by mistake and took them home. My husband said, "What would Heloise do?" So I placed them in a toaster oven and baked them for about a minute or two (it varies from one brand to the other), and they came out warm and crispy. Just perfect with my morning coffee!

-- Tess E., Hagerstown, Md.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com