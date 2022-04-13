• Gov. Dan McKee of Rhode Island said the neglected 430-foot Industrial Trust Building in Providence, known as the Superman Building because of its resemblance to Daily Planet headquarters, will be rescued with a $220 million redevelopment project.

• Anita Collins, who coaches a cycling club, anticipates "just taking in the beauty of the state" as the coastal community of Brunswick gears up to welcome 1,200 cyclists as the final stop on the 43rd Bicycle Ride Across Georgia, covering 400 miles of farm country.

• Carrie Cabri Witt, a former Alabama high school teacher who spent a couple of years on paid leave before pleading guilty to having sex with a student, was ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution in addition to serving three years in custody and three more on probation.

• John Raymond, headmaster of a Slidell, La., Christian academy, said that "building character in teenage boys can be difficult," but the parents of three students are pressing abuse charges after he shut their mouths with packing tape to teach them how to be quiet.

• Daniel Coach, a former corrections officer in Jackson County, Mo., was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for smuggling oxycodone, K2, fentanyl, Percocet and ecstasy to inmates and must forfeit $3,631 worth of bribes.

• Erma Wilson of Texas is suing for damages over her decades-old conviction for drug possession, saying her case was one of more than 300 tainted by a Midland County prosecutor who was simultaneously doing legal work for the judges involved.

• Sherri Papini of California, charged with faking her own kidnapping, awaits sentencing after admitting she made up the story that prompted a three-week search across several states and made headlines until she resurfaced, battered and with remnants of binding on her wrists and ankles.

• Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of an Illinois police officer who killed himself amid an investigation of his alleged theft of thousands of dollars from a youth program to pay for a vacation, meals and other personal expenses, was sentenced to two years of probation for her role in the scheme.

• Heidi Howard of the sheriff's office in Yavapai County, Ariz., said it was an unusual call, but deputies saved the day when a hungry javelina attracted by Cheetos got trapped in a station wagon and ended up going for a short drive when the vehicle got bumped into neutral.