Irving, Durant carry Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Bring on Boston.

That's the next stop on a recent rise for the Brooklyn Nets, who were in 10th place not long ago but don't look like an underdog right now.

Kyrie Irving had 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists, and the Nets took the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 on Tuesday night in the play-in opener.

The Nets raced to a 20-point lead after one quarter and turned the Cavaliers away time and again to earn a matchup with No. 2 seed Boston in a series that begins Sunday.

"I know that team very well and they know us very well and it'll be a back and forth," said Irving, a former Celtics guard, "and once you throw that ball in the air, you're going to really see some spectacular basketball."

Irving made his first 12 shots before a three-pointer rimmed out in the fourth quarter. He finished 12 for 15.

A preseason NBA Finals favorite who sputtered through a turbulent season and were in 10th place entering the last week of the regular season, the Nets have run off five straight wins. With Durant and Irving, they are far more dangerous than the usual No. 7 seed.

And both are willing to give the ball to teammates who are capitalizing when they get it. Bruce Brown had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Andre Drummond scored 16 points.

Brown, who is from Boston, talked about how they can keep doing that against a Celtics team missing defensive anchor Robert Williams. Durant was aggravated when he heard that.

"It ain't going to be that easy, I'm going to tell you that," Durant said.

Unless the Nets play like they did in the first quarter.

The Nets made nearly 71% of their shots in the period -- Irving and Durant combined to make all eight of theirs -- and closed the period with a 15-3 spurt that made it 40-20. It was a bigger lead than Brooklyn had in any first quarter during the regular season.

"You can't give a team like Brooklyn that has championship aspirations and players who have won championships a 22-point lead," Cavs Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "Again, give our guys credit for getting back in it. But that's damn near impossible to overcome."

CLEVELAND (108)

LeVert 4-12 3-3 12, Markkanen 5-14 2-2 13, Mobley 9-13 1-2 19, Garland 13-24 5-6 34, Okoro 0-3 0-0 0, Love 5-11 1-2 14, Osman 0-4 2-2 2, Stevens 2-3 3-3 7, Rondo 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 41-92 17-20 108.

BROOKLYN (115)

B.Brown 8-19 0-0 18, Durant 9-16 6-6 25, Drummond 7-11 2-5 16, Curry 0-4 0-0 0, Irving 12-15 7-7 34, Edwards 0-5 0-0 0, Claxton 6-6 1-6 13, Dragic 1-3 0-0 3, Mills 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 45-84 16-24 115.

Cleveland20233035--108

Brooklyn40172830--115

3-Point Goals--Cleveland 9-26 (Love 3-4, Garland 3-6, LeVert 1-2, Markkanen 1-4, Rondo 1-5, Osman 0-2, Okoro 0-3), Brooklyn 9-28 (Irving 3-6, Mills 2-5, B.Brown 2-6, Dragic 1-1, Durant 1-2, Curry 0-4, Edwards 0-4). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Cleveland 40 (Love 13), Brooklyn 43 (B.Brown, Claxton 9). Assists--Cleveland 26 (Rondo 9), Brooklyn 33 (Irving 12). Total Fouls--Cleveland 21, Brooklyn 20. Attendance--17,732 (17,732)

TIMBERWOLVES 109,

CLIPPERS 104

MINNEAPOLIS -- Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell combined for 59 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game on Tuesday night.

Edwards scored 30 points with five three-pointers and Russell had 29 points and six assists to send the Wolves to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and a first-round matchup with Memphis.

Paul George finished with 34 points after shooting 2 for 10 in the first half for the Clippers, who have a second chance to make the playoffs with a home game on Friday for the No. 8 seed against either New Orleans or San Antonio. Reggie Jackson (17 points) and Norman Powell (16 points) did their part in stretches, but the Clippers failed to put the Timberwolves away when they were struggling through the first half.

LA CLIPPERS (104)

Batum 2-6 1-2 7, Morris Sr. 5-11 1-1 12, Zubac 2-2 3-4 7, George 10-24 8-11 34, Jackson 7-18 0-1 17, Covington 2-6 4-4 9, Hartenstein 0-1 0-0 0, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 5-9 3-4 16. Totals 34-78 20-27 104.

MINNESOTA (109)

Edwards 10-21 5-6 30, Vanderbilt 1-2 1-2 3, Towns 3-11 5-6 11, Beverley 2-8 2-4 7, Russell 10-18 6-8 29, McDaniels 2-6 1-2 6, Reid 3-7 1-4 8, Beasley 4-8 1-3 12, Nowell 1-2 1-2 3, Okogie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-83 23-37 109.

LA Clippers26253320--104

Minnesota20332531--109

3-Point Goals--LA Clippers 16-35 (George 6-12, Powell 3-5, Jackson 3-6, Batum 2-5, Covington 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-4), Minnesota 14-35 (Edwards 5-11, Russell 3-5, Beasley 3-7, McDaniels 1-2, Reid 1-3, Beverley 1-5, Towns 0-2). Fouled Out--LA Clippers 1 (Zubac), Minnesota 1 (Towns). Rebounds--LA Clippers 39 (Zubac 9), Minnesota 49 (Beverley 11). Assists--LA Clippers 19 (George, Jackson 5), Minnesota 19 (Russell 6). Total Fouls--LA Clippers 28, Minnesota 26. Attendance--17,136 (19,356)

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, center, takes selfies with pedestrians as he walks past Barclays Center before the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, right, tries to block a shot by Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving during the first half of the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland goes up for a shot during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets in the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts after hitting a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

