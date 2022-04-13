Little Rock board told of possible bond terms to generate between $118 and $163 million for capital improvements

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday were told of possible terms for a bond proposal that would generate between $118 million and $163 million depending on stated lengths of 15, 20 or 25 years.

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore has presented city board members with a six-item bond proposal to do things like improve streets and drainage, purchase Fire Department apparatus and construct a new municipal court building with an extension on three local mills for capital improvements.





Those mills, which were last extended as a result of a 2012 referendum to fund street and drainage improvements, are set to roll off at the end of this year. (One mill equals the dollar amount of tax paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.)

Moore has been angling for an Aug. 9 special election, meaning board members would have to file an election ordinance with the county clerk by the end of May.

Little Rock city board members recently approved partnering with Stephens Inc. as primary vendor and Crews and Associates as the joint proposer as they prepare to issue the general obligation capital improvement bonds.

In a presentation to the board Tuesday, Leigh Ann Biernat, a senior vice president in Stephens' public finance department, projected 15-, 20- and 25-year increments for the bond issue.

Officials assumed a 4% interest rate and relied on the city's most recent revenue numbers to get the projected payoff date, assuming no growth and no decline, she said.

A total of $163 million in project funds would be generated with a 25-year stated term, and the projected final maturity would come in 2041.

A stated term of 20 years would generate $141 million in funding with the projected final maturity in 2038.

And a stated term of 15 years would generate $118 million with 2035 as the projected year of final maturity.

Biernat also presented board members with an option to issue bonds in two series -- in 2022 and again in 2026.

With the projected final maturity to arrive in 2036, issuing bonds in two series would generate a total of just over $129 million, she said.

In the event of a successful Aug. 9 referendum, Biernat said, bonds could be issued and project funds available by the end of November.

Following Biernat's presentation, Moore said he recommended issuing bonds in two series, like the city did following the 2012 referendum on streets and drainage.

While asking board members if they had any additional projects in mind beyond the listed six so the city can begin to examine percentages, Moore noted he had heard clearly that streets and drainage ought to be on the top of the list.

Among the items board members raised during the discussion that ensued was the 911 communications center (the suggestion of City Director Virgil L. Miller Jr. of Ward 1) and a new police substation (the suggestion of City Director B.J. Wyrick of Ward 7).

Responding to Wyrick, Moore said the challenge with constructing new buildings, such as a police substation, is the city would have to operate it, which would require officers.

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips indicated streets and drainage were not his priorities, though he acknowledged they were important.

He said he had recently visited Nashville, Tenn., and argued Tennessee's capital city was growing, but not due to the quality of its streets, which Phillips said "left a lot to be desired."

Phillips mentioned overhauling Ottenheimer Market Hall in the River Market District and improving the Little Rock Zoo as possible uses of the bond money. (One of the six items on Moore's proposal would allocate money for park and zoo improvements.)

Asked by Phillips how the city would decide the percentages and the time-frame in terms of a vote by board members, Moore said board members will determine the amount that will accompany each ballot question.

In 2012, board members made it clear they wanted to allocate more money to streets than drainage, Moore recalled.

He indicated officials would have to make a "pretty quick decision" regarding the length of the bond issue, which will then determine how much money each item gets.

When pressed by Phillips on the possibility of board members taking a vote next Tuesday on the bond time-frame, Moore said he would have to visit with his team and the mayor.

At one point, Phillips said board members ought to vote next Tuesday "so we'll know how much money we're working with and then go through the allocations," to which Moore responded, "I concur."