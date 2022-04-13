LR man charged in

shooting near mall

Little Rock police on Monday arrested an 18-year-old who was wanted in connection with a shooting outside the Park Plaza Mall on April 2, according to an arrest report.

Ken Jay Kelley of Little Rock was identified by the victim from a photo lineup and was arrested at 1708 Wilson St. in Little Rock around 3:45 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

The shooting injured one person in the parking garage of the mall. Chief Keith Humphrey last week said the suspect and victim met with no intention to enter the mall.

Kelley is charged with first-degree battery and two charges of terroristic act.

Museum break-in

said to end in arrest

A Little Rock man faces multiple felony charges after police said they found him inside the Historic Arkansas Museum after he broke in Tuesday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers found that the museum, located at 200 E. Third St. in Little Rock, had been broken into by force, and they found Roosevelt Griffin, 61, inside eating candy stolen from the museum, the report states.

Griffin also had items -- including debit cards, checks and keys -- taken from another burglary and another breaking or entering incident, the report stated. Griffin was seen breaking or entering on video footage, the report said.

Griffin faces multiple felonies -- one charge of breaking or entering, six charges of theft by receiving and one of commercial burglary -- and three misdemeanor theft of property charges.