Man dies at Pulaski County jail early Monday

A man held in the Pulaski County jail died early Monday morning after guards found him unresponsive, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:20 a.m. Monday, a cellmate of Jesse Smith, 38, of Little Rock told deputies that Smith was unresponsive.

The jail's medical personnel arrived and began treating Smith, and emergency medical officials were contacted. Smith was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office criminal investigation division and professional standards unit are investigating the incident, and the state medical examiner will autopsy Smith, as in all cases of inmate death, the release states.

Smith had been held since June 29 on an arson charge.