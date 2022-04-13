Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies at Pulaski County jail early Monday

by DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 3:47 a.m.

A man held in the Pulaski County jail died early Monday morning after guards found him unresponsive, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:20 a.m. Monday, a cellmate of Jesse Smith, 38, of Little Rock told deputies that Smith was unresponsive.

The jail's medical personnel arrived and began treating Smith, and emergency medical officials were contacted. Smith was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office criminal investigation division and professional standards unit are investigating the incident, and the state medical examiner will autopsy Smith, as in all cases of inmate death, the release states.

Smith had been held since June 29 on an arson charge.

Print Headline: Inmate dies at Pulaski County jail

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT