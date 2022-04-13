Meeting set for quilters group

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road. Guests are always welcome, according to a news release.

Plans for the guild's participation in the May 7 Veterans Service Day will be finalized. Tickets will be available for the donation quilt to be given away that day.

The programs for the retreat May 2-4 at First Baptist Church will also be discussed. Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting, according to the release.

Members with birthdays in April are asked to bring door prizes related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present, according to the release.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing.

There will be an open sew session after the meeting. Everyone is encouraged to bring a project to work on or to simply stay and have fellowship during the afternoon.

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting, no prior experience is needed.

The purpose of the guild is to insure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.

"Come and join us," a spokesman said. "What you don't know about quilting, we can teach and what you know about quilting, we can learn."