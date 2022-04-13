MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Naturals hold on, take victory in home opener

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas started fast, then held off pesky Wichita for an 8-6 home-opening victory Tuesday night before an announced crowd of 4,032 at Arvest Ballpark.





The Naturals (2-2) erupted for eight first-inning runs and looked ready to roll in the Double-A debut of touted pitching prospect Asa Lacy. But the Wind Surge chipped away, pulling within 8-6 after scoring three runs each in the fourth and fifth.

Lacy, a 6-f00t-4, 215-pound left-hander, is ranked by Baseball America as the No. 2 prospect for parent-club Kansas City. MLB Pipeline ranks Lacy at No. 72 overall. Despite the early cushion, Lacy never found a groove during his 80-pitch outing. He went four innings, allowing three runs (all earned) on one hit. Lacy struck out six, walked three and hit two batters.

Lefty Dante Biasi replaced Lacy in the fifth with an 8-3 edge and promptly gave up three runs. But with the bases loaded and Wichita (0-4) threatening to seize the lead, Biasi got a groundout to escape the jam.

Biasi (1-0) was the winner, allowing three runs on four hits, fanning four and walking two.

Andres Sotillet recorded the save, striking out three in two innings of one-hit relief.

Wichita starter Brandon Lawson didn't get out of the first inning, failing to retire any of the eight batters he faced. The Naturals had six hits in the frame, the biggest a three-run double to left by first baseman Jake Means that gave Northwest Arkansas a 7-0 lead. Nick Loftin, Michael Massey and Nathan Eaton each added an RBI in the rally.

Loftin went 2-for-5 as the Naturals finished with eight hits.

