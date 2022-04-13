Packaging is focus

of effort by Walmart

Walmart Inc. has created a site on its sustainability hub to help suppliers looking for more environmentally friendly packaging connect with companies that can provide it.

Ashley C. Hall, Walmart's director of strategic programs, said in a blog post Monday that Walmart's Circular Connector was created to bridge that gap.

Walmart has a goal to use only recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable packaging by 2025.

Packaging companies can submit their sustainable packaging innovations to Circular Connector on WalmartSustainabilityHub.com. Walmart will screen submissions to ensure they align with the Bentonville-based retailer's sustainable packaging goals, and will make them available for suppliers. They'll also publish them later this year for public download.

Circular Connector "demonstrates our commitment to make it easier for our customers to make more sustainable choices, and for companies to choose sustainable packaging while lifting up the innovators and disrupting the status quo with solutions that can help us all," Hall said.

-- Serenah McKay

Unwanted pesticides

collected by agency

A total of 146,867 pounds of unwanted pesticides was collected from farmers and residents in seven counties this spring in the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's abandoned pesticide program.

In Sevier and Little River counties, 581 pounds was collected. A total of 488 pounds was collected in Howard and Pike counties, 3,798 pounds was collected in Polk and Montgomery counties, and 142,000 pounds was collected in Arkansas County.

Fall 2022 collection dates have not yet been announced.

Farmers and nonindustrial landowners can participate anonymously and for free.

Common items for collection are old or outdated pesticides like sodium cyanide, chlordane, calcium arsenate, lindane and 2,4,5-T. Registered pesticides like 2,4-D and glyphosate products that are unusable because they have been held back during previous growing seasons or exposed to the elements can also be collected.

The program has overseen the disposal of 5,498,298 pounds of unwanted pesticides in Arkansas since 2005.

-- Cristina LaRue

After drop of 0.67,

index sits at 758.08

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 758.08, down 0.67.

"A morning rally in stocks turned south on Tuesday afternoon, after remarks from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard reiterated the need for the central bank to 'expeditiously' take on decades-high inflation," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.