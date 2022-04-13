Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task force

• Annetta Taylor, 50, of 1211 Carlsbad Trace in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Taylor was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• James Floyd, 28, of 2216 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a correctional facility officer, battery and resisting arrest. Floyd was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Levi Roper, 30, of 1440 Brigade Blvd. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roper was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Kenneth Figueroa-Borges, 28, of 1001 Grant Ave. in Decatur, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking. Figueroa-Borges was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.