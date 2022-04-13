Official in N.Y. resigns in face of corruption case

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday after his arrest in a federal corruption investigation, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Benjamin, a Democrat, was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin's agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.

Facing charges including bribery, fraud, conspiracy and falsification of records, Benjamin pleaded not guilty Tuesday at an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court. He was released and bail was set at $250,000. The terms of his release call for his travel to be restricted and bar him from returning to the state capitol in Albany.





He submitted his resignation to Hochul hours later.

"I have accepted Brian Benjamin's resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as lieutenant governor. New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them," Hochul said in a statement.

Two lawyers representing Benjamin did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Hochul in September plucked Benjamin, then a state lawmaker, to serve as second-in-command when she became governor, taking over for Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

The governor, also a Democrat, was Cuomo's lieutenant governor. She is now running for governor in this year's election, with Benjamin as a running mate.

Hochul didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday when asked who she will pick as her new lieutenant governor. New York Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, stepped in to take on the duties of lieutenant governor until Benjaminleaves office.

Two months after Benjamin became lieutenant governor, a real estate developer who steered campaign contributions toward Benjamin's failed bid for New York City comptroller was indicted. Federal authorities accused Gerald Migdol of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft in illegally giving donations to Benjamin's campaign.

The indictment said Benjamin, formerly a state senator from Harlem, and others acting at his direction or on his behalf also engaged in a series of lies and deceptions to cover up the scheme that stretched from 2019-21.

They falsified campaign donor forms, misled municipal regulators and provided false information in vetting forms Benjamin submitted while he was being considered to be appointed as lieutenant governor, the indictment said.

Prosecutors had previously not made any accusations against Benjamin. His campaign said at the time of Migdol's arrest that it had forfeited any improper donations as soon as they were discovered.

More recently, reports came out saying subpoenas had been issued to Benjamin regarding the financial issues even before Hochul picked him as lieutenant governor. Before Benjamin's arrest and resignation, Hochul said Monday she didn't know of the subpoenas when she tapped Benjamin to be her No. 2.

Lawmakers from both major parties had called on Benjamin to resign, including at least a dozen of Democrats in the Legislature by Tuesday afternoon.

Even as he resigns, Benjamin is likely be on the ballot even if Hochul picks a new lieutenant governor and running mate, according to state law.

Benjamin was the state's second Black lieutenant governor. During his state Legislature career, he emphasized criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

Information for this article was contributed by Deepti Hajela, Michelle L. Price, Larry Neumeister and Michael Hill of The Associated Press.