Olives, lemon and capers flavor this potato salad

by Gretchen McKay, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS) | Today at 2:06 a.m.
Cypriot-style potato salad made with olives, lemon, mint and olive oil offers a taste of the Mediterranean. (TNS/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/Gretchen McKay)


Now that warmer weather is here, chances are you're dusting off the grill for a cookout. If you're looking to spruce up your side dishes with a more global focus, consider Yasmin Khan's lush book, "Ripe Figs." It takes readers on a culinary journey through the Mediterranean, with seasonal vegetable-forward dishes from Turkey, Greece and Cyprus that would add flavor to any cookout, picnic or barbecue.

This easy potato salad is a regional specialty of Cyprus. Traditional potato salad is made with mayonnaise and hard-cooked eggs, but here, olives, lemon, capers and fresh herbs give it a zesty lift. It's just as good served with grilled meats or fish and also works well as part of a mezze spread.

However you enjoy the salad — it can be eaten hot, cold or at room temperature — you'll want to toss the potatoes in the dressing while they're still warm so they can absorb the flavors.

Cypriot Potato Salad

  • 2 pounds new potatoes such as Yukon Gold, scrubbed, peeled if desired
  • 1 teaspoon salt, plus more for seasoning
  • Finely grated zest from 1 medium lemon
  • ¼ red onion finely sliced
  • 1/3 cup kalamata olives, roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons capers, drained and rinsed
  • Handful of fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
  • Handful of fresh cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cut potatoes into large (2-inch) chunks. (I used halved unpeeled baby potatoes.)

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add 1 teaspoon salt and the potatoes to the pot and boil for about 12 minutes or until they are tender. Drain and place in a serving bowl.

Add the remaining ingredients, along with ¼ teaspoon salt and a good grind or two of black pepper. Mix well. Serve immediately or chill until ready to serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe adapted from "Ripe Figs: Recipes and Stories from Turkey, Greece and Cyprus" by Yasmin Khan (W.W. Norton, $35)


