100 years ago

April 13, 1922

• A jury in United States District Court yesterday afternoon found Hiram G. Shaw, former teller in the Citizens National Bank of Hot Springs, guilty of embezzling approximately $6,000 and of making false entries in the books of the bank to hide the shortage...According to the testimony of bank examiners, when these certificates were presented at the bank, Shaw made a correct entry on the back of the certificate and a false entry, for a sum much larger than that drawn out, in the books. About 30 of these deposit certificates were presented in evidence. The shortage, according to testimony, covered three months--April, May, and June of 1921. Shaw was discharged from the bank the latter part of June, but no discrepancy had been discovered.

50 years ago

April 13, 1972

TEXARKANA--Inmates at the Federal Correctional Institute called off their "no eat, no work" strike early Wednesday, officials said. A prison official made the announcement, but declined further comment. Warden L. M. Connett said officials met with a "cross section" of the inmate population of 550 inmates, but declined to reveal what was discussed. About 500 inmates went on strike Sunday morning after complaining that an article published by the Texarkana Gazette on March 26 on the institution's rehabilitation program was false. They charged that they were not interviewed by reporters, and also criticized the Institution's educational program, medical and dental care, and the Bureau of Prison's policies.

25 years ago

April 13, 1997

LITTLE FLOCK --A husband and wife accused of stealing merchandise from stores in three states by impersonating employees and using customers' thrown-away receipts have been charged with theft, police said. Roger Ray, 44, and Deborah Ray, 41, are charged with theft by receiving and a misdemeanor count of possession of an instrument of crime, said Little Flock Police Chief Ken Parker. Two other suspects have been charged in the thefts but Parker declined Saturday to release their names...Police records say the Rays were thought to have relatives in the Little Flock area and are suspected of traveling in Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma to steal between $250,000 and $300,000 a year from Wal-Mart, Kmart and AutoZone stores.

10 years ago

April 13, 2012

• The state Claims Commission on Thursday awarded $30,000 to a state prison inmate who was stabbed by another inmate last year, finding that a guard failed to follow the proper procedures when he let the attacker into the barracks where the stabbing happened. Hakim Malik, also known as Kevin Williams, 40, said in his complaint with the Claims Commission that he was sleeping in his barracks at the East Arkansas Regional Unit near Brickeys on April 5, 2011, when Ronnie Hervey, 33, began stabbing him with a knife and hitting him with a lock tied to a string.