Passover’s haroseth can be made many ways





When Passover begins at sundown on Friday, it is tradition for Jews near and far to celebrate the commemorative Seder dinner much the original way.

They will light candles, read from the Haggadah, retelling the ancient story of the Exodus about freedom from oppression through joyous song and prayer, eat the unleavened bread and sweet haroseth, taste bitter herbs, ask the four ritual questions and drink four cups of wine.

They will leave a special Seder plate on the table for the duration of the meal that features the karpas, parsley or celery, which is first dipped in salt water and then tasted, to symbolize the tears shed; haroseth, made with fruits, nuts and red wine to resemble the mortar used by the slaves; maror, a piece of horseradish or some romaine lettuce to signify the bitterness of slavery; beitzah, a roasted egg that is not eaten and symbolizes the cycle of life and new beginnings; and zeroah, a roasted lamb shank that represents the lamb that was sacrificed the night the Jews left Egypt.

Although it is a set tradition to feature haroseth, "there is no set anything when making haroseth," says Deena Ross, who owns Creative Kosher Catering in East Pittsburgh and Shabbox in Squirrel Hill.

The point of haroseth is to remind us of the mortar that the Jews used as slaves to lay bricks in Egypt, she explains, so ultimately anything that resembles mortar is acceptable.

"When my daughter was young she had a friend who didn't like apples or dried fruits. So her family used to make haroseth with chocolate chips, mini marshmallows and grape juice," she recalls.

Most of the common Passover variations call for few ingredients and even fewer techniques.

"The beauty of a haroseth is no matter whereever you are going to be in the world for Passover and you sit down in a Seder, there is going to be haroseth there. There is going to be maror and all those other foods on the plate. And it is going to feel like home," she says. "The tradition ties us together and the food ties us together."

You can make the haroseth ahead of time and refrigerate it, but serve it at room temperature.

Apple, Pear and Toasted Walnut Haroseth garnished with mint (TNS/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/Alexandra Wimley) Apple, Pear and Toasted Walnut Haroseth

1 ¼ cups walnut halves

1 Pink Lady or Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, cut into 1 /3-inch cubes

1 red Bartlett pear, peeled, cored, cut into 1 /3-inch cubes

3 tablespoons sweet Passover wine

2 tablespoons honey, or to taste

1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Chopped fresh mint

Stir walnuts in a heavy small skillet over medium heat until lightly browned and fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Cool and chop nuts; place in a medium bowl. Add apple, pear, wine, 2 tablespoons honey, orange zest and cinnamon.

Stir to blend, adding more honey if desired. Sprinkle haroset with mint and serve.

Makes about 4 cups.

Recipe adapted from Bon ­Appetit, April 2008

■ ■ ■

The chutney-like condiment tastes better when it is made at least a day in advance.

Pistachio and Dried Fruit Haroseth

1 ½ cups unsalted pistachios

½ cup chopped pitted dates

½ cup chopped dried cherries OR dried cranberries

½ cup chopped dried apricots

¼ cup sweet Passover wine

¼ cup pure pomegranate juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 ½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Fresh mint sprigs (for garnish)

Stir pistachios in heavy, medium skillet over medium heat until lightly toasted and fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Combine dates, cherries, apricots, wine and pomegranate juice in a medium bowl. Let stand 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Mix in honey, lemon juice, orange zest, cinnamon and nutmeg. Chop pistachios; mix into haroseth. Garnish with mint sprigs.

Makes about 3 cups.

Recipe adapted from Bon ­Appetit, April 2009

■ ■ ■

Rhubarb and Strawberry Haroseth

1 pound rhubarb, cut into ½-inch pieces

6 tablespoons sugar, or to taste

1 to 2 tablespoons sweet wine or grape juice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup strawberries, halved or quartered

¾ cup sliced almonds, toasted

In a heavy, medium saucepan, stir together rhubarb, sugar and wine or grape juice. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and add cinnamon and strawberries. Simmer, stirring gently a few times, until rhubarb is tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Turn heat off and add almonds.

Taste haroseth and add more sugar if needed. Transfer to a serving bowl, and serve at room temperature.

Makes about 3 cups.

Recipe from Arthi Subramaniam



