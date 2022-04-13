Pine Bluff lawyer sues to be placed on candidates list for judicial election

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray is preparing to decide, possibly as soon as today, whether a Pine Bluff lawyer who accidentally signed up to run for a nonexistent judicial race, including paying the $7,000 filing fee, should be placed on the ballot for next month's judicial election in Jefferson and Lincoln counties.

Gray conducted a four-hour hearing Monday afternoon and agreed to accept some written arguments and evidence through noon Tuesday.

There is no dispute that Sandra Young Harris, 68, accidentally filled out the election paperwork incorrectly. She's been campaigning and raising money since October for the correct race, the judgeship coming open with the retirement of Circuit Judge Leon Jamison. His successor will take office in January.

Harris signed up for 11th West Judicial Circuit, Division 4, sub-district 11.2, while the actual race is 11th West Judicial Circuit, Division 4, sub-district 11.1.

Harris, a licensed attorney since 1992, sued to get on the ballot after election authorities refused to certify her as a candidate, informing her in writing only after the filing deadline expired March 1. Election authorities notified her she wouldn't be on the ballot in a letter dated March 9. She sued March 25, also complaining that she'd been led to believe her candidacy had been certified when the Secretary of State's office posted an announcement that she'd signed up to run.

Harris, whose supporters include noted civil rights attorney Eugene Hunt, maintains the error was so small she should be added to the ballot without question.

"It was an unintentional ... notation ... a mistake," Harris said during her 36 minutes on the witness stand.

Her attorney, Austin Porter Jr., told the judge the Arkansas Supreme Court has recognized that qualified candidates like Harris have a "fundamental right" to run for office.

Further, Harris' error, made when she filled out her political practices pledge, must be overlooked because as a judicial candidate who paid her filing fee, she's not even required to sign the pledge, Porter said. Under the law, judicial candidates who pay a filing fee are automatically certified to seek office, Porter said.

Lawyers for the election officials want her lawsuit dismissed. They say Harris waited too long to sue then failed to have a timely hearing, so it's too late to add her name because about 600 Lincoln/Jefferson absentee ballots have already been sent out to overseas military voters, with the remaining untold number of early voting ballots printed and due to be sent out by the end of the month. Early voting starts May 9.

Circuit and district judges are elected during the May 24 primary, unless there is a runoff, which will be decided in the November elections.

Leslie Bellamy, elections director for the secretary of state, told the judge her staff does not check to see whether a candidate is qualified for office but that Harris' mistake came to light while the political pledges were being proofread, which is done after the week-long filing period ends. Bellamy testified she could not certify Harris to run for a race that does not exist.

"I cannot put a position on the ballot that's not up" for election, said Bellamy, who spent almost two hours answering questions on the witness stand.

Only two other candidates' applications were rejected for certification based on errors in their political pledges, Bellamy testified. She told the judge that candidates can make changes to their applications during the filing week but need a court order to make changes after filing ends.

"Everything has to be done in that one-week period," Bellamy told the judge.

Arguing for the suit to be thrown out, Assistant Attorney General Brittany Edwards and attorney Michael Harry with the Secretary of State's office, representing state election officials, told the judge that changing the ballots now could confuse voters who've already received their ballots, plus put them at risk for committing a felony if they vote twice, citing testimony by Daniel Schultz, executive director of the State Board of Election Commissioners.

Defendant Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Election Commission, testified there is not enough time to meet federal election deadlines if the judge orders Harris added to the ballot, which will force the county to reprint the ballots and change voting machines.

"We would have to reprogram the entire election," Adam said, represented by Jefferson County prosecuting attorney Kyle Hunter.

For Jefferson County voters, the commission has to prepare 1,156 different types of ballots to accommodate all of the races, Adam testified.

The local election defendants are Adam and the fellow Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners, Samuel Beavers and Sharon Hardin Rasberry; also the Lincoln County commissioners Truman Cooper, Tom Sibert and Stephen A Bitely.

The state defendants are Secretary of State John Thurston and the six-member election commission made up of Sharon Brooks, James Harmon Smith III, Bilenda Harris-Ritter, Wendy Brandon, William Luther and Jamie Clemmer.