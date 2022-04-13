In the spring, one morning ritual (after the coffee's made) is reading the Sports section first. Some of us like dessert first, too. The rest of the world, and the comics, can wait until we see what's happening with Wally Hall.

And one of the morning's delights as we read that section is the baseball box scores.

On Tuesday morning, we noticed that many of the major league ball clubs had played four games.

Some only three. Some as many as five.

In such a short time frame--the first week of the season--we noticed a pattern.

The Phillies were 3-1 Tuesday. The Brewers were 1-3. The Reds were 2-2.

But even after only three or four or five games, not one team in the whole of Major League Baseball had a zero in either column. Not one undefeated 3-0 team. Not one winless 0-4 team. Every team had won at least one game, and every team had lost at least one game. There will be no perfection this year. As always.

Is this parity á la the NFL? Is the universe trying to tell us something? Or do we need to switch to decaf?