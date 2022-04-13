Police investigate homicide in NLR

North Little Rock police were investigating a homicide near U.S. 165 on Tuesday evening, where one person was shot to death during a domestic disturbance, according to a news release from the agency.

Officers arrived about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at the 5400 block of Baucum Pike, a section of U.S. 165, after a call about a person shot during a domestic dispute.

They found one adult at the location suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according the release, and that person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another person was taken to the North Little Rock Justice Center for questioning related to the incident, and no suspects were named in the release.

By 6:30 p.m., police personnel were working on the property of a residence at 5401 Baucum Pike.