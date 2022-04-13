PREP SOFTBALL: Freeman paces Hackett in rout of Paris

HACKETT -- Freshman pitcher Makenzie Freeman saw a pair of runners score in the first inning while she was in the circle Tuesday, but she locked in after that for Hackett.

Freeman was in complete command to close out the game with the help of strong defense and big innings on offense in a 5-inning run-rule game. She picked up the win by allowing just five hits and two runs with six strikeouts in the Lady Hornets' 13-2 victory against Paris in a 3A-4 Conference matchup.

"I felt confident would get back in the game after that," Freeman said. "We really picked it up. It's been a great season, so I trust my teammates. The defense was awesome behind me as well."

Paris (8-11, 3-6) opened the top of the first with runs from Jayden Wells and Kaydence Freeman with RBI from Freeman and Karsyn Tencleve for a 2-0 lead. But it was all the offense the Lady Eagles would get, as Freeman allowed just two hits the rest of the game.

"She is legit and is not going to be shook up giving up a few runs," Hackett coach Jeff Oxford said of Makenzie Freeman. "It will happen to everyone. She battled and settled in for us there. She has been clutch all year with the bat, too. She is just a freshman, but she has played a lot of softball."

Hackett (17-4, 7-0) battled back with runs in four of the five innings. The Lady Hornets scored in the first and then the second inning to tie the game. A two-run third inning helped Hackett take a 4-2 edge. They finished it off by batting around in the fifth in a nine-run, eight-hit frame.

"It was a good quality win," Oxford said. "Paris has a very good team and athletes. We just came through in the last few innings to push across enough for the win. We have put a lot of work into this season. It's paying off with the kids buying in. They are making me proud."

Makenzie Freeman led the way at the plate for Hackett. She finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and had her courtesy runner score twice. Shayla Foster, Lilly Oxford Madeline Freeman and Sarah White also had two-run games.

The Lady Hornets got plenty of production after falling behind early with Foster, Madeline Freeman, White and Alona Rothwell finishing with two hits each in the game.

Oxford scored off a passed ball in the third inning to give Hackett a 3-2 lead it never gave back.

Hackett's Lexi Gann helped break open the lead in the fifth inning with a three-run double. Rothwell had a pair of RBI, while Oxford, Madeline Freeman, Olivia Bouse and Kyleigh Hill each had an RBI as well.

Hackett shortstop Shayla Foster helped turn a pair of double plays. She caught a line drive and tossed it to a base for one and helped turn another with Oxford playing second base.

It has been quite the year for the conference-leader Lady Hornets and Makenzie Freeman. She has five perfect games this season, which set a state record for most in a single season. The good times didn't stop Tuesday either.

"This team is so fun," Makenzie Freeman said. "It's much different than travel ball. I'm glad I'm here, and it's been a really fun freshman year so far. We'll keep moving forward and see how far we can go."