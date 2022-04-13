Putin: Peace talks at ‘dead end’

Peace talks with Ukraine have reached a "dead end," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday, using his first extended remarks about the war in nearly a month to insist that Russia will persist with its invasion.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time referred to Russia's invasion as a "genocide."





He was even blunter later Tuesday, repeating the term and saying, "It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

"Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away," Biden said during a speech in Iowa.

Speaking at a news conference at a spaceport in Russia's Far East, Putin said that Ukraine had changed its position after the round of peace talks held in Istanbul on March 29, adopting a stance that was no longer acceptable to the Kremlin. While there were indications that Ukraine had this week again adopted a more constructive stance, he said, Russia's "military operation will continue until its full completion" and until its goals are met.

Those goals, he said, centered on the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian and Western officials expect that Russia will soon mount an intense offensive.

While Russia's initial offensive was widely seen as a failure because its forces failed to take Kyiv and had to retreat, Putin insisted on Tuesday -- as he did in the first weeks of the war -- that what he calls the "special military operation" was going "according to plan."

"We will act rhythmically and calmly, according to the plan that was initially proposed by the general staff," Putin said. "Our goal is to help the people who live in the Donbas, who feel their unbreakable bond with Russia."





He said repeatedly that Russia had no choice but to invade Ukraine because a clash with Western-trained "neo-Nazis" in that country was inevitable.

"What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy," Putin said after a meeting at the spaceport with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, his closest international ally. "They just didn't leave us a choice. There was no choice."

Tuesday's news conference appeared to be geared toward reinforcing Putin's support at home.

Ever since he appeared before tens of thousands of people at a Moscow stadium on March 18, Putin's public appearances have been limited to brief clips showing him meeting with government officials, mostly by video link, in which he did not comment on the peace talks or the war. Instead, he let his Defense Ministry and other officials do the talking.

Putin emerged Monday for an off-camera meeting at his residence outside Moscow with Chancellor Karl Nehammer of Austria, a session that left Nehammer convinced that Putin was planning a "violent" assault on the Donbas.

On Tuesday, Putin arrived in the Amur Region of Russia's Far East and was shown in video released by the Kremlin chatting informally with workers at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a new spaceport that has been plagued by construction delays and remains unfinished.

Putin told the workers that Russia would continue reinvigorating its space program, including plans to launch an unmanned mission to the moon scheduled for this year. The video appeared to be an effort to signal to television viewers that Russia's economy could remain vibrant despite Western sanctions.

During the news conference, Putin said the Russian economy had withstood the initial shock of sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. He listed the ruble's comeback, as well as the central bank's decision to lower its key interest rate, as examples, saying that the world was too dependent on Russian food and energy exports to afford its complete isolation.

It was Western countries, he insisted, that would soon feel the political backlash from the economic pain wrought by the sanctions, as evidenced by rising prices for food and fuel. European countries, in particular, had shown yet again that they were acting as "poodles" of the United States, he said.

"They always miscalculate, not understanding that in difficult conditions, the Russian people always unite," Putin said.

Asked about the atrocities in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Putin responded by talking about the bombing of the Syrian city of Raqqa by the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State militant group, reprising his well-worn argument about "double standards" that he says have given the United States a pass on its own immoral actions.

"Dead bodies were really lying in the ruins for months and decomposing. And no one cared," Putin said. "No one even noticed."

As for Bucha, Putin said the alleged atrocities were "fake," though he did not offer evidence of his claim, nor did he give details on how what he called the "provocation" had been orchestrated.

Earlier in the news conference, Lukashenko offered his own version, claiming without providing evidence that British operatives had organized the killings.

"We discussed in detail this psychological special operation that the English carried out," Lukashenko said, referring to Bucha.

OLIGARCH DETAINED

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said fugitive Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, who is both the former leader of a pro-Russia opposition party and a close associate of Putin, has been detained in a special operation carried out by the country's SBU secret service.

In his nightly video address to the nation Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Russia could win Medvedchuk's freedom by trading Ukrainians now held in Russian prisons.

Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine's national security agency, said on the agency's Telegram channel that Medvedchuk had been detained.

The statement came shortly after Zelenskyy posted on social media a photo of Medvedchuk sitting in handcuffs and wearing a camouflage uniform with a Ukrainian flag patch.

Medvedchuk was the former leader of the pro-Russia party Opposition Platform -- For Life. He was being held under house arrest before the war began and disappeared shortly after hostilities broke out.

Putin is the godfather to Medvedchuk's youngest daughter.

MARIUPOL ALLEGATIONS

In Mariupol, a strategic port city in the Donbas, a Ukrainian regiment defending a steel mill alleged that a drone dropped a poisonous substance on the city. It indicated there were no serious injuries.

The assertion by the Azov Regiment, a far-right group now part of the Ukrainian military, could not be independently verified.

While experts try to determine what the substance might be, Zelenskyy said that "the world must react now." Evidence of "inhuman cruelty" toward women and children in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv continued to surface, he added, including of alleged rapes.

"Not all serial rapists reach the cruelty of Russian soldiers," Zelenskyy said.

The claims came after a Russia-allied separatist official appeared to urge the use of chemical weapons, telling Russian state TV on Monday that separatist forces should seize the plant by first blocking all the exits.

"And then we'll use chemical troops to smoke them out of there," said the official, Eduard Basurin. He denied Tuesday that separatist forces had used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said officials were investigating, and it was possible phosphorus munitions -- which cause horrendous burns but are not classified as chemical weapons -- had been used in Mariupol.

Much of the city has been leveled in weeks of pummeling by Russian troops. The mayor said Monday that the siege has left more than 10,000 civilians dead, their bodies "carpeted through the streets."

Zelenskyy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak acknowledged the challenges Ukrainian troops face in Mariupol. He said via Twitter that they remain blocked and are having issues with supplies, while Ukraine's president and generals "do everything possible [and impossible] to find a solution."

"For more than 1.5 months our defenders protect the city from [Russian] troops, which are 10+ times larger," Podolyak tweeted. "They're fighting under the bombs for each meter of the city. They make [Russia] pay an exorbitant price."

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the use of chemical weapons "would be a callous escalation in this conflict," while Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said it would be a "wholesale breach of international law."

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the U.S. could not confirm the drone report. But he noted the administration's persistent concerns "about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents."

Britain, meanwhile, has warned that Russia may resort to phosphorus bombs -- which are banned in civilian areas under international law -- in Mariupol.

Most armies use phosphorus munitions to illuminate targets or to produce smoke screens. Deliberately firing them into an enclosed space to expose people to fumes could breach the Chemical Weapons Convention, said Marc-Michael Blum, a former laboratory head at the Netherlands-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

"Once you start using the properties of white phosphorus, toxic properties, specifically and deliberately, then it becomes banned," he said.

In Washington, a senior U.S. defense official said the Biden administration was preparing yet another package of military aid for Ukraine, possibly totaling $750 million, to be announced in the coming days.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not yet publicly announced. Delivery is due to be completed this week of $800 million in military assistance approved by Biden a month ago.

CIVILIAN DEATHS

In the face of stiff resistance by Ukrainian forces bolstered by Western weapons, Russian forces have increasingly relied on bombarding cities, flattening many urban areas and killing thousands. The war has driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes -- including nearly two-thirds of the country's children.

Moscow's retreat from cities and towns around Kyiv led to the discovery of large numbers of apparently massacred civilians, prompting widespread condemnation and accusations of war crimes.

More than 720 people were killed in Kyiv suburbs that had been occupied by Russian troops and over 200 were considered missing, the Interior Ministry said late Tuesday.

In Bucha alone, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said 403 bodies had been found, and the toll could rise as minesweepers comb the area.

Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office said Tuesday that it was also looking into events in the Brovary district, which lies to the northeast.

It said the bodies of six civilians were found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove and that Russian forces were believed to be responsible.

Prosecutors are also investigating allegations that Russian forces fired on a convoy of civilians trying to leave by car from the village of Peremoha in the Brovary district, killing four people, including a 13-year-old boy. In another attack near Bucha, five people were killed, including two children, when a car was fired upon, prosecutors said.

Associated Press journalists saw dozens of bodies in and around the town, some of whom had their hands bound and appeared to have been shot at close range.

Information for this article was contributed by Anton Troianovski of The New York Times and by Yuras Karmanau, Adam Schreck, Robert Burns and staff members of The Associated Press.