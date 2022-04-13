Razor-sharp pitching





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team didn't have a shutout victory this season prior to Tuesday.

Now the Razorbacks have two.

The No. 5 Razorbacks beat the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15-0 and 6-0 to sweep a doubleheader of seven-inning games at Baum-Walker Stadium.

It was the first back-to-back shutouts for Arkansas since beating South Carolina 2-0 and 3-0 in seven-inning games on April 14, 2018, and also marked the first time for UAPB to be shut out this season.

"I thought our pitching staff was outstanding," Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said. 'I thought our bullpen, the guys that came in, they pitched with a purpose and I think that purpose was to show the coaches and the other players on the team that they want to pitch. Just really good to see."

Three Arkansas pitchers -- senior right-handers Kole Ramage, Elijah Trest and Issac Bracken -- combined on a one-hitter in the opener.

The Razorbacks (25-7) were one out away from a no-hitter when UAPB left fielder Kacy Higgins hit a double down the left-field line off Bracken. Bracken then retired Brandon Simon a groundout to end the game.

"It wasn't a bad pitch," Van Horn said of Higgins' double on a slider. "Obviously, we all knew we were getting ready to possibly have a combined no-hitter ... The pitch was down. He just went and got it. I mean, he's their three-hole hitter for a reason.

"Yeah, we wanted [the no-hitter], but it wasn't the most important thing. The most important thing is that Kole Ramage came out and threw three outstanding innings and got us off to a good start.

"That's why we gave him the ball, because we've had some issues on Tuesday where things don't go real well and find ourselves down three or four runs."

In beating the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and the University of Central Arkansas the previous two Tuesdays 16-8 and 21-9, the Razorbacks fell behind 4-0 and 3-0 in the first inning.

"Kole went out and pitched well," Van Horn said. "It doesn't matter who we're facing. He had velocity. He had his breaking ball going. Nothing but strikes, pounding the zone."

Ramage (1-2) retired all nine batters he faced and had five strikeouts. He threw 31 pitches with 21 strikes.

Trest walked Lawrence Noble leading off the fourth inning, but he was erased on a double play ground ball. That was the Golden Lions' only base runner until Higgins broke up the no-hitter.

Trest and Bracken, a transfer from Northern Colorado, each went two innings. Trest had three strikeouts.

The Razorbacks' last no-hitter of their 13 was in a 12-0 victory over Florida in seven innings in the 2017 SEC Tournament. Dominic Taccolini, Matt Cronin and Josh Alberius combined for the first no-hitter in SEC Tournament history and Chad Spanberger hit three home runs.

"I think we were kind of all looking at the no-hitter [possibility], but it's a hard thing to do in any game," Ramage said. "Credit to Bracken. He gave up the hit, but then came right back and got the next guy out, so it was big time for him."

Will McEntire, a sophomore right-hander from Bryant, started the second game for Arkansas. It was his first game since 2020.

"I thought he did a really good job for a guy that hadn't pitched all year," Van Horn said.

McEntire went 3 innings and allowed 2 hits and 3 walks, but had 3 strikeouts. He got out a bases-loaded jam in the third inning when he struck out Andre Greene.

Van Horn said the decision was made to start McEntire after meeting with him and pitching coach Matt Hobbs.

"Will said, 'Hey, I want a chance,' and I said, 'Let's give him a chance,' " Van Horn said. "And Coach Hobbs wanted to give him a chance."

After McEntire, the Razorbacks got one shutout inning each from Zack Morris, Mark Adamiak, Gabriel Starks and Nick Griffin. Morris, Starks and Griffin each struck out the side.

"I think it just goes to show what our pitching staff can be when we're aggressive and attack the zone," Ramage said of the 14 scoreless innings. "I think it was a good confidence [boost] for us.

"You see some people out there that maybe haven't thrown as much over the year, but they go out there and they attack the zone and they get people out."

Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens, who hit two home runs in the opener and had a triple and double in the nightcap, combined to go 6 of 8 with 9 runs batted in.

"It felt pretty good," Slavens said. "When you get multiple hits in a game, you're obviously happy, no matter who you play. Who you face, what the situation is, so I'm really happy with my performance and hoping to carry it into this weekend because I know LSU's pitching staff has been pretty good lately."

The Razorbacks (25-7, 8-4 SEC) open a three-game series against No. 12 LSU (23-9, 7-5) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Van Horn said Slavens' most impressive at-bat might have been drawing a walk in the fourth inning of the second game after being down 0-2. He saw 10 pitches and fouled off four with two strikes.

"We loved it," Van Horn said. "He's seeing the ball good. He's confident. He hit slow pitching and they had a couple guys throwing 90 and he hit those guys.

"Getting him going is great. Get a couple more guys going and I can see our offense start to click a little bit better."

Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles also had a big Tuesday, going a combined 5 for 6 in the two games.

UAPB (7-21-1) came into the doubleheader batting .291 as a team after beating Gambling 17-7 on Sunday.

"We felt like we were going to have to score some runs and obviously we did that," Van Horn said. "But we just pitched really well.

"It didn't matter who you played. We pitched good, and we located the ball and threw strikes, and that's what's the game is all about."

Van Horn praised the Razorbacks for staying focused in the second game after a 15-0 victory.

"We hit well, we pitched well, we fielded well, and the guys were into it," he said. "You score as many runs as we did the first game, you just hope the guys show up mentally for the second game, because that's when crazy things happen.

"I was proud of our team for getting after it the second game, and our pitchers, they made it easy for us by just filling up the zone."



