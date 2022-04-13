Reelection support

Editor, The Commercial:

We are asking the citizens of the 4th Ward in Pine Bluff for your support to vote for Alderman Steven Mays Sr. in the upcoming primary election on May 24, 2022.

We know Mr. Mays is a dedicated public servant due to his commitment to addressing not only community issues for the residents of the 4th Ward community but for all of Pine Bluff's residents due to his work on numerous projects.

For example, Mr. Mays has been involved in organizing community clean-up projects, sponsoring legislation and securing funding to improve our local highway and street conditions (e.g., Highway 190/Sixth Avenue, 11th and Ohio to Harding Avenue), and obtaining funding from the Safe Route Grant to install sidewalks for the Coleman Intermediate School children to safely get to school, just to name a few of his accomplishments.

We have known Mr. Mays for 14 years and we are confident in his leadership abilities to continue to make the right decisions for the citizens of the 4th Ward and beyond.

Therefore, the citizens in the 4th Ward have a great opportunity to have their voices heard and to continue our momentum towards a better quality of life.

We need YOU to vote with us for Alderman Steven Mays Sr.

Earl and Ora Mays, Pine Bluff,

On behalf of residents Diane Whitaker, Joanna Miller, Anita Russell, and Lori Adams.