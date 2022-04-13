Salvation Army in Fayetteville to expand shelter

On the web

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Salvation Army is ready to expand its shelter in Fayetteville.

The remodel will nearly double the shelter's capacity and move the drug and alcohol rehabilitation program to the activity center at the site at 219 W. 15th St.

The shelter's overall capacity will expand from 26 to 48 beds, according to a news release from the organization. The women's dorm will go from eight to 18 beds, the men's dorm will go from 12 to 18 beds and family dorms will expand from six beds to up to 12. The family dorms will be converted to apartments with private bathrooms and a shared kitchen, the release says.

In addition, the recovery program will go from 20 to 26 beds. It will move to what is now an activity center and will have a lounge, shared kitchen and restrooms, according to the release. The activity center is behind the main building in the same parking lot. The arrangement will help clients focus on recovery, the release says.

The plan to expand has been years in the making. The organization recently received approval from Salvation Army headquarters to move forward with construction, said Joey Jackson, public relations and volunteer coordinator for Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday and construction should take six to nine months, Jackson said. Work will happen in three phases, starting at the activity center, so clients will not be displaced, he said.

The city has received a building permit application for the work, but staff hasn't yet reviewed it, according to Jessie Masters, development review manager.

Estimated cost of the project is $1.2 million, said Capt. Josh Robinett, area commander. Financial support is coming from the Alice L. Walton Foundation, Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Roberts Family Fund, Excellerate Foundation, Tyson Family Foundation, Fayetteville Central United Methodist Church and a number of anonymous donors.

"Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we have raised the required funds," Robinett said.

The expansion and remodel also will include a new computer lab to help clients find work, take classes or reconnect with family and friends, the release says. An expanded dining area will serve additional clients in the evening.