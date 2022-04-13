Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Arkansas; chance for strong winds, damaging hail predicted across state

A tornado warning has been issued until 11:45 a.m. for areas that include Ola, Plainview and Birta, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued until noon for areas that include Marshall, Leslie and Big Flat. The weather service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas that include Russellville, Morrilton and Dardanelle until 12:15 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for areas that include Harrison, Bull Shoals and Flippin, until 1:55 p.m.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday for other parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, forecasters said. The watch includes areas of central and southern Arkansas.

11:06 a.m.: Tornado watch in effect for parts of Arkansas

Another round of severe weather across the state Wednesday is expected to bring a chance for damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front will move from southeast through the state, entering Northwest Arkansas late Wednesday morning, a briefing from the weather service states.

Wednesday's predictions come after storms produced four confirmed tornadoes Monday, according to forecasters. In central Texas, nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through.

Forecasters said the greatest threat for severe weather is expected during the afternoon into the evening hours across central and eastern Arkansas.

Eastern Arkansas is at a moderate risk for severe weather conditions, including hail up to the size of a golf ball, winds of up to 80 mph and a medium potential for tornadoes, according to the briefing. Much of central Arkansas is at an enhanced risk for those same conditions, while western Arkansas is at a slight risk, forecasts show.

A tornado watch is in effect for part of the state on Wednesday, according to this National Weather Service graphic.



Periodic heavy rainfall could lead to local flooding issues, forecasters said.

Strong southerly gradient winds will be present across the state ahead of the cold front, bringing wind gusts of up to 35 mph, the briefing states.

A wind advisory is in effect for the eastern portion of the state, according to forecasters.

Below-normal temperatures will settle overnight and into Thursday morning across portions of northwestern and northern-central Arkansas, with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s, according to the weather service. A frost advisory will be in effect overnight Wednesday for northern-central parts of the state, forecasters said.

Roughly 4,500 Entergy customers and 2,200 Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas members were experiencing outages shortly before 10 a.m., according to the utilities’ outage maps.

