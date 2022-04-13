Sheriff’s remark receives criticism

Remarks from a county sheriff about the supposed race of the victims of a violent crime were criticized by the state NAACP as being racially insensitive.

Prairie County Sheriff Rick Hickman is heard in an audio recording, obtained by the Pine Bluff Commercial after the March 4 triple homicide in Hazen, Ark., referring to the victims as "Black people" based on a description of where they supposedly lived.

In the audio recording, a woman who was not identified calls Hickman to inform him of the incident.

In the audio, the following dialogue is heard:

Hickman: Where'd it happen at?

Woman: It happened at 618 U.S. 63. The house next to the apartments at Dollar General.

Hickman: (inaudible)... Black people then.

(Woman snickers)

Hickman: That's exactly what it is.

According to an Arkansas State Police news release, a Hazen couple and their daughter died on March 4 after a shooting incident outside a residence at 604 U.S. Highway 63.

The victims were identified as Amanda Turner, 62, and her husband, James Turner, both of Hazen; and their 46-year-old daughter, Mirranda Munnerlyn, of Carlisle. The three are white.

According to reports, while police were at the scene, police got a report of a suspect in the crime driving a pickup along U.S. 63. Officers stopped the truck and arrested the driver, 50-year-old Carlisle resident Michael Munnerlyn, Mirranda Munnerlyn's husband.

The person who provided the audio to the newspaper wished to remain anonymous, but said he was tired of "racist sheriffs" in Arkansas and called the sheriff's remarks unprofessional and unethical.

The Pine Bluff Commercial reached out to Hickman who confirmed that the person on the recording was him but said there was no ill intent behind his statements.

He said when trying to get an idea where the homicide happened, he identified an area where a lot of Blacks live --apartments near the Dollar General.

Hickman, who was elected in 2017, said he asked if the victims were Black to pinpoint a location and wasn't trying to cause offense. When asked if his question about the race of those involved was valid, he said it was because the person on the phone wasn't sure of the location.

Hickman said he has "a lot of Black friends" and because it is election season, people are looking for opportunities to gain an advantage.

A representative of the NAACP, however, criticized Hickman's comments, saying they were "racially insensitive" and showed a lack of compassion.

"It clearly was a situation where the sheriff indicated that since they were just Black people he did not seem to have any remorse whatsoever or for that matter created any sense of urgency in the overall response to it," said Larry Hicks, the NAACP's chairman of the Little Rock Legal Redress Committee. "As to whether or not that is definitively something that is racially insensitive, I would say yes, but I would equate it more to him not displaying any form of empathy in regards to it. And also making the assumption that since they were Black people, there was no required immediacy in terms of their response. Though he did not say that literally from what I heard in the recording, that was clearly the inference."