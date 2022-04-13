Storms sweep through Northwest Arkansas closing roads, causing water rescue

Severe weather is moving through Northwest Akransas; causing flash flooding, power outages and road closures

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for all of Northwest Arkansas, including the possibility of large hail and damaging winds this morning through the early afternoon. Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong wind gusts will continue to develop throughout the day as a cold front is expected to hit the area later this afternoon.

The storms caused power outages in parts of Benton County, according to online outage maps from Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation and Ozarks Electric Cooperative.

Benton County has reported several road closures due to flooding: Callis Road, Youngs Road, Spanker Creek Road, Bryant Place, Gooseberry Road, Peach Orhcard Road, West Pierce Road, Pearl Road, Gailey Hollow Road, Sugar Creek Road, Dickson Road, Roupe Road, Steward Road and Fruitwood Road.

Preliminary rain-inch counts from the National Weather Service at 10:15 a.m. included 3.2 inches at Northwest National Airport in Highfill, 2.6 inches in Bentonville, 2.2 inches in Siloam Springs, 2.1 inches in Rogers, 2 inches in Pea Ridge and 0.4 inches in Fayetteville.

"It will definitely dry out the rest of today, tomorrow and tomorrow night," meteorologist Brad McGavock said Wednesday morning. "There will be a chance of rain through the weekend."

Highfill fire responded to a water rescue near Highway 264 and Bryant Place at 10 a.m. according to a press release from Benton County. Two occupants were rescued with no injuries reported.

Thursday's forecast is sunny with a high near 65, according to the Weather Service.

Rain could return to the area with a 20% chance Friday, 30% Friday night, 20% Saturday, 40% Saturday night and 40% Sunday, according to the weather service.