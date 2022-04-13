Students honored by WCSD

Three Watson Chapel School District students were honored as the latest Wildcat Warriors, and two Junior ROTC instructors were named the district's Employees of the Month during a School Board meeting Monday evening.

Explore Academy eighth grader Malachi Craig was honored for exemplifying a positive attitude and great behavior, district Assistant Superintendent LaDonna Spain said.

"Malachi always sees the glass as halfway full as he challenges himself for growth," Spain said. "Watching his interactions with his fellow classmates, he is always willing to help others. He shows consistency with his actions and gestures. We are proud to have Malachi as a part of the Explore Academy program and are looking forward to seeing what his future holds."

Freshman Kha'leyce Cooper and senior Arvionna Hollins are basketball teammates and members of the Watson Chapel JROTC. Cadet Cpl. Kha'leyce and Cadet Capt. Arvionna are well-rounded students with good grades and strong potential to serve in leadership positions, according to Spain.

"This school year [Kha'leyce] was on the Raider team, senior high drill team as well as the New Cadet Drill team Commander," Spain said. "Cadet Cpl. Kha'leyce Cooper is very trustworthy, loyal, helpful, courteous and obedient."

Arvionna served as the Battalion S-4 and Raider commander and also possesses the same characteristics as Kha'leyce that Spain listed.

Both young ladies rank in the top 10 in JROTC and academic standing.

JROTC Maj. Darryle Small and Sgt. 1st Class Jimmy Stocker were named district Employees of the Month.

Watson Chapel schools Superintendent Andrew Curry honors senior Arvionna Hollins as a Student of the Month on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

