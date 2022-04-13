OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Two ham salad recipes to use up leftover meat





Some people love leftovers in their original form. This column is for the rest of us.

Easter ham, like its Thanksgiving turkey cousin, often yields more than what's needed for the holiday meal.

Depending on the type of ham, leftovers are safe to eat for four to seven days after opening, meaning the ham you cook Sunday will likely be good for most of the following week.

Heat-and-serve or ready-to-eat hams and country hams are generally good for up to seven days after opening. Fresh ham, on the other hand, should be eaten within four days. The leftovers from any ham can be frozen for up to three months without a significant loss in quality if tightly wrapped in aluminum foil or freezer paper and placed in a freezer storage bag.

For more information about food safety and ham storage, visit arkansasonline.com/32818ham.

The following ham salads are two delicious options for using up leftovers, but don't let a lack of leftovers stop you from making them. The first is bound with mayonnaise and spicy mustard. The second is dressed in an herby vinaigrette.

Dill Ham Salad (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant) The original version of this recipe included almost 2 ounces of dill. I didn't use anywhere near that much and found the salad to be pleasantly dilly. I also cut back on the mustard and made my own Creole seasoning blend. This salad will keep for up to three days in the refrigerator, but keep in mind those three days count toward the four-to-seven-day total.

Dill Ham Salad

¾ to 1 pound sliced cooked ham, finely chopped

½ cup finely chopped celery

½ to 1 ounce baby dill fronds, finely chopped

½ cup mayonnaise, or more as needed

1 to 2 tablespoons Creole or stone-ground mustard, or more to taste

½ teaspoon Cajun or Creole seasoning (see note)

¼ teaspoon ground red (cayenne) pepper, or more to taste (optional)

In a large bowl, add the ham and celery and toss to combine.

In a small bowl, combine the dill, mayonnaise, mustard, Creole seasoning and cayenne, if using, and stir to incorporate. Add the mayonnaise mixture to the ham and stir to combine. If the salad is too dry, add a smidgen more mayonnaise. Taste, and adjust the mustard or cayenne as needed.

Serve as sandwich filling or with crackers.

Makes 3 cups.

Note: If you don't have Cajun or Creole seasoning, add a pinch or two each of paprika, cayenne, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and if desired, dried oregano, dried basil and dried thyme.

Recipe adapted from Ann Maloney of The Washington Post

■ ■ ■

I made this without the tomatoes so my tomato-allergic husband could eat it, too. I didn't miss them.

German Ham, Cheese and Egg Salad (Schniken, Kase, Eier Salat)

½ pound sliced cooked ham, cut into ¾-inch pieces

6 to 8 ounces cheese such as gouda, gruyere or Monterey Jack, cut into pieces roughly the same size as the ham

3 or 4 radishes, thinly sliced

½ cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved (optional)

1 mini cucumber, thinly sliced or diced

½ to 1 small red bell pepper, diced

Chopped pickles, to taste

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons white-wine vinegar (see note)

1 teaspoon German-style or Dijon-style mustard

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives OR finely chopped green onion tops

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon salt (see note)

½ teaspoon ground black or white pepper

3 or 4 hard-cooked eggs

In a large bowl, combine the ham, cheese, radishes, tomatoes (if using), cucumber, bell pepper and pickles.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, mustard, chives, dill, parsley, salt and pepper. Pour most of the dressing over the ham, cheese and vegetables and toss gently to coat.

Quarter the hard-cooked eggs.

Put the salad on a serving plate or in a large shallow bowl. Place the eggs around the edge of the salad, and drizzle with the rest of the dressing. Sprinkle with remaining herbs, if desired.

Makes 2 to 4 servings.

Note: I replaced most of the vinegar with brine from the pickles and omitted the salt.

Recipe adapted from germangirlinamerica.com



