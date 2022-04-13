UNDER THE RADAR: LR Christian's Jameel Wesley

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Christian’s Jameel Wesley.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard

Size: 6-0, 170 pounds

Stats: Averaged 6 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal in 14 minutes per game

Offer: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Interest: Liberty

Coach Kyle Pennington:

“I think he’s a guy with his best basketball ahead of him with two years of high school to play. We’ve watched a lot of film just to get a feel for our team and our guys. He had a huge game at Robinson early in the season. The junior high school coach told me he had like 47 (points) one night playing ninth grade basketball. He can fill it up and is a kid that can get hot. Very athletic.

"I really like how he’s going to fit into our system. I can see him flourishing and having a big year. This summer with All Arkansas Red, I think that team is a good fit for him. The ball is in his hands and he’s getting to make a lot of plays, a lot of decisions. That’s going help him for us and, ultimately, it’s going to help him in his recruiting.”